Manchester United have increased their bid for Bryan Mbeumo and TEAMtalk can reveal how much the Red Devils could pay up front for the Brentford ace.

Man Utd kickstarted what could be a transformative summer window by signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. They quickly agreed personal terms with the Brazilian forward after learning they would not need Champions League football in order to sign him.

United then activated Cunha’s £62.5m release clause before confirming him as their latest capture.

United had been hoping to make Liam Delap their new striker, but he snubbed their advances after the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and chose Chelsea instead.

Ruben Amorim’s side remain in the market for a new striker and another No 10 even after the arrival of Cunha.

They have identified Mbeumo as their top target to play alongside Cunha next season.

United began the bidding for the Cameroon international at £55m (€65m), though this was rejected as Brentford hold out for more than £60m (€71m).

It emerged earlier on Friday that United were ready to up the ante with a new offer, and that fresh proposal has now been sent.

According to an update from ESPN, United have ‘upped their offer’ to over £60m. They are ‘pushing to get the deal done as quickly as possible’.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that United are offering an initial payment of £50m plus at least £10m in add-ons.

Sources state that the transfer is ‘close’ and ‘just a matter of time’ as Brentford were looking for £50m plus bonuses before talks began.

The transfer is in the final stages as minor details are being sorted such as the structure of add-ons.

Bryan Mbeumo has greenlit Man Utd move

Mbeumo has said yes to the United project despite their poor 2024-25 campaign. Personal terms should be agreed quickly as the 25-year-old has told both clubs he wants the move.

Brentford know they are poised to lose their talisman and are already looking at possible replacements.

Fletcher revealed on Thursday that the Bees are the frontrunners to sign Celtic forward Nicolas Kuhn.

Brentford could reinvest £20m (€24m) of the fee they receive for Mbeumo by landing Kuhn.

Things could get even better for Amorim and United as various outlets have talked up the prospect of them signing striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

With Arsenal instead choosing to pursue Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, United could have a free run at Sporting CP’s Gyokeres.

The Swede has warmed to the idea of reuniting with Amorim and joining United even though there is no Champions League football on offer.

Sporting want €70m (£59m) before selling the goal machine and it is now up to United to get close to that sum.

