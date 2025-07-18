A deal taking Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United is being ‘finalised’, with David Ornstein providing all the details on the blockbuster summer transfer.

Mbeumo emerged as Man Utd’s No 1 target after they captured Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5million. Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd to overhaul the attacking midfield positions and this saw them enter talks to partner Cunha with Mbeumo.

United have been in negotiations with Brentford for several weeks, with the Bees initially demanding £65m before increasing their asking price to £70m.

United have had bids for Mbeumo worth £55m and £62.5m rejected by Brentford.

With United seemingly struggling to reach an agreement for the 25-year-old forward, there were rumours Thomas Frank could hijack the deal for Tottenham Hotspur.

But Mbeumo only wanted to join United and now the transfer is on the verge of being completed.

Ornstein has revealed that United have finally forged a deal with Brentford, agreeing to pay up to £71m for Mbeumo.

United will pay a guaranteed sum of £65m in four instalments. Brentford could also receive a further £6m in potential add-ons.

Brentford wanted more than the £62.5m that United paid for Cunha and they have been successful.

Mbeumo is due to become United’s third signing of the summer after Cunha and Diego Leon. A deal for the latter was originally agreed in January.

It emerged on Thursday that United were ‘confident’ of finally getting Mbeumo’s move over the line after upping their bid to slightly more than £70m.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that United considered the third offer to be ‘final’, suggesting they would walk away from talks if it was rejected.

Ultimately, United have got their man, with Amorim set to use two new playmakers in the new season.

Mbeumo is ready to pen a five-year contract with United that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

DON’T MISS 👉 Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Emiliano Martinez to Man Utd

Bryan Mbeumo the latest new addition at Old Trafford

There has been speculation that Mbeumo wanted £250,000 a week when leaving Brentford, but United are understood to have agreed a £150k-a-week package with him.

United wanted Mbeumo to join their squad in time for the start of pre-season on July 7. That did not come to fruition, though Mbeumo is in place ready for the pre-season trip to the United States.

The move is a hugely exciting one for United as Mbeumo was one of the best attackers in the Premier League last term, registering 20 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances.

The transfer will also smash Brentford’s record sale, a feat currently held by Ivan Toney after his £33.6m switch to Al-Ahli last summer.

Man Utd transfer news: Sancho exit; striker claims

📌 Jadon Sancho AGREES to leave Man Utd as sources reveal astonishing Juventus deal details

📌 £60m striker ready to answer Man Utd SOS call as Ruben Amorim gets involved

📌 ‘Extraordinary’ striker ‘wants’ to join Man Utd after Liverpool ‘contact’

How Mbeumo performed in the Premier League last term