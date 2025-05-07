Newcastle United are leading Manchester United in the race for Bryan Mbeumo, TEAMtalk understands, as we reveal Brentford’s stance on selling the forward.

Mbeumo is one of the best forwards in the Premier League and has established himself as a star at Brentford over the years. The 25-year-old has been deployed predominantly as a right winger this season, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in 39 matches in all competitions for the Bees.

The Cameroon international was compared to Liverpool and Egypt international forward Mohamed Salah after the London club’s 4-3 win against Newcastle at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League last weekend, with former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jason Cundy describing him as “a mini-Salah” on talkSPORT.

TEAMtalk understands that both Man Utd and Newcastle are interested in a summer deal for Mbeumo, but it is the latter who are in the driving seat at the moment.

Man Utd are seriously interested in the Brentford star, with head coach Ruben Amorim looking to bring him in to strengthen his forward line.

With Marcus Rashford and Antony, who are on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, likely to leave Old Trafford for good in the summer, Man Utd need to bolster their attacking unit.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Mbeumo is intrigued by the prospect of joining Old Trafford, given Man Utd’s global stature and Amorim’s attacking philosophy.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are in pole position for the forward. We understand that the Magpies are intensifying their efforts to sign the Brentford star, who is open to a move to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe views Mbeumo as the perfect fit to strengthen his attack. Sources have confirmed that Howe is a huge fan of Mbeumo, whose versatility to play as a right-winger or centre-forward appeals to the Newcastle boss.

The Magpies’ concrete approach earlier this year for Mbeumo was rebuffed, but their persistence reflects their determination. The Cameroonian star’s proven Premier League pedigree makes him a low-risk, high-reward target.

Newcastle have told Mbeumo their plans, and sources have suggested that the Magpies are currently in the driving seat for a deal.

However, Man Utd’s interest in the forward is seen as a threat that could hinder Newcastle’s pursuit, especially as they navigate Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

Brentford set price-tag on Bryan Mbeumo – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Brentford are aware of interest in Mbeumo, who is under contract until the summer of 2026 with the Bees having the option to extend it by another year.

TEAMtalk understands that the Bees want £60million for the forward and are holding firm on the valuation.

Newcastle are aware of the Bees’ stance, but the Premier League top-five hopefuls are keen to negotiate the fee.

The race between Newcastle and Man Utd for Mbeumo will hinge on who can meet Brentford’s hefty price tag and offer the forward the most compelling project, something both clubs have presented to him.

Latest Man Utd news: Greenwood in demand, Rashford dream

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed that former Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood is the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

However, sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that it is very unlikely that any of those clubs will actually sign Greenwood because of his controversial past.

Newcastle are trying to sign a defender who is one of Man Utd’s targets, according to a report.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s dream to join Barcelona could come to fruition this summer.

Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd at the moment.

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from a different Premier League side in the past 10 years?