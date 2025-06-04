Manchester United’s chances of securing the signing of Bryan Mbeumo have taken something of a nosedive after the player’s agent made clear his astronomical wage demands in his initial meeting with club officials – leaving INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe with a major decision to make over whether to push through a £60m deal.

The Red Devils need serious reinforcements this summer after their bleakest seasons in Premier League history. Finishing in an all-time lowly 15th place, Manchester United also spuffed the chance to secure a backdoor entry to the Champions League with a tepid display in the Europa League final.

That leaves manager Ruben Amorim and the transfer committee – comprising technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell – placed around him with a huge task of restoring United to one of the forces of the English game.

Their summer has started well. A £62.5m deal for Matheus Cunha was agreed, while Bruno Fernandes has decided to stay after resisting the urge to pick up unprecedented riches from Saudi Arabia.

And with the feel-good factor continuing this week after Mbeumo opted for Old Trafford over rival interest from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle, hopes were growing that next season could at least see some upward momentum for the club.

However, it’s now been reported that, with talks beginning over a prospective move to United, the player’s financial demands have already put that possible transfer in serious doubt.

And per The Times, Mbeumo has asked United for a five-fold raise on the £50,000 a week package he currently earns at Brentford, reportedly demanding a four-year deal worth £250,000 a week.

Agreeing to that would immediately catapult the Cameroon international among United’s highest earners – and land him a package £50,000 a week more than Cunha agreed to over the weekend.

However, by signing off on that, United would be landing themselves with a problem. Ratcliffe has spent the last year working hard to reduce United’s outgoings by making moves to offload several high-earning, but under-performing stars. To that end, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony will all likely be offloaded this summer and join the likes of fellow lofty earners Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof in departing.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford sale gets green light as Man Utd weigh up deal

Thankfully for United, they can at least afford to meet his £60m asking price. Aided by Wolves’ willingness to accept the Cunha’s fee in three instalments, they still have the wriggle room to also land Cameroon winger Mbeumo and stick within the PSR restrictions imposed upon them.

However, beyond that, though, any further additions would need the club to push through a number of sales first, with the issue forcing Amorim to make a major concession on another position he had hoped to strengthen this summer.

As it goes, Mbeumo’s demands certainly leave United – and Ratcliffe – with a dilemma, and they will carefully consider whether to adhere to those demands or offer him a reduced package at the risk of seeing the transfer break down altogether.

And while that is not a possibility at this stage, United’s new era of being more cautious with money could yet have consequences over negotiations.

The report understands that talks between all parties are continuing and with United hopeful of reaching an agreement, potentially nearer the wage struck with Cunha and to ensure parity among their two (potential) big summer signings.

Brentford, meanwhile, have admitted they are powerless to prevent the 25-year-old, who has just a year remaining on his deal, albeit the Bees do have an option to extend by another year, from departing this summer.

“It is clear that if he is to be sold, it must be for a nice, nice amount,” Frank remarked recently. “It is a lot. Mucho. Really a lot.

“How many wingers score 20 goals for a mid-table club? And then with seven assists, plus his work ethic. And his character. All these things mean that he has a lot, so he is a good player.”

