Bryan Mbeumo signing to have damaging impact on current Man Utd star – coach

Bryan Mbeumo joining Manchester United could set up Mason Mount for a tough season at Old Trafford in 2025/26, according to one of the club’s former coaches.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim told Red Devils chiefs to revamp his attacking midfield options this summer, and they are working hard to meet that demand. Matheus Cunha became United’s first summer signing when he joined from Wolves for £62.5million.

Cunha is expected to take up the left-sided No 10 role, with Mbeumo being eyed for the same position but on the right side.

United began the bidding for the Brentford ace at £45million plus £10m in add-ons, which was quickly rejected by the Bees.

United have also had a £60m offer rejected for Mbeumo. It emerged on Thursday morning that Amorim’s side have upped their proposal to £60m plus £5m in bonuses, which is set to be accepted by Brentford.

There was briefly talk of the Cameroon international snubbing United and securing a reunion with Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Mbeumo only has eyes for United, even without any form of European football.

The signing would be a coup for United as Mbeumo has been one of the Premier League’s best forwards in recent years. Indeed, he notched 20 goals and seven assists in 38 games last term.

But former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen has expressed concern that Mount will struggle to make an impact in the new season due to the arrivals of Cunha and Mbeumo.

In a recent interview, he said (via Metro): “We have seen glimpses of Mason Mount when he got more minutes, he showed great energy and popped up in good positions in the box which was promising.

“He has scored some really important goals for United, but the question will now be where he fits in with Matheus Cunha and maybe Bryan Mbeumo.

“He can only play in one of those positions off the front because he isn’t going to be a striker and Cunha is not going to be on the bench. It’s going to be hard for Mount next year.”

Man Utd switch has not worked for Mason Mount

Mount caused a stir in summer 2023 when he joined United from Premier League rivals Chelsea for £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

The playmaker had run down his Chelsea contract to set up a controversial move to United.

Mount had played a starring role for Chelsea prior to the move, helping them win the 2021 Champions League, but he has not been able to replicate that success for United.

The midfielder has had an injury-hit time at Old Trafford and has been limited to just 46 appearances for the club so far.

The Englishman had a promising end to the campaign as he started to pick up regular minutes and leave a good impression on Amorim.

However, Amorim clearly felt he could not rely on Mount to take United to the next level, which explains the capture of Cunha and the swoop for Mbeumo.

Mount has been linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer, though Fabrizio Romano insists the 26-year-old will stay and fight for his place.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on however as Mount could depart United next summer if he spends a majority of the campaign on the bench.

United getting top-class star in Mbeumo