Manchester United are ready to return with a new offer for Bryan Mbeumo after the transfer was helped by one of their current players, according to reports.

Man Utd made Matheus Cunha their first summer signing by triggering his £62.5million release clause at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Brazilian has penned an initial five-year contract with United and will be followed to Old Trafford by another No 10 this summer, most likely Mbeumo.

Ruben Amorim has identified Mbeumo as his ideal target for the right-sided No 10 position after being dazzled by his exceptional campaign with Brentford.

United started the bidding for the versatile forward at £55million, made up of an initial £45m payment and £10m in add-ons.

However, this was rejected as Brentford want at least £60m for their star attacker, and potentially as much as £70m.

It was claimed on June 6 that United had upped their offer to over £60m, but that report seems to have jumped the gun somewhat.

There has since been a twist in the transfer saga as Thomas Frank has left Brentford to become the new Tottenham Hotspur boss, and he wants Mbeumo to follow him to north London.

According to the latest from Sky Sports, United are ‘aware’ of Spurs’ interest in the 25-year-old but are ‘relaxed’ about the situation.

While Spurs have held ‘initial talks’ over the deal and Mbeumo is ‘intrigued’ by a reunion with Frank, United remain in pole position as he is ‘leaning towards’ a switch to Old Trafford.

This comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Mbeumo has made it clear he wants to join United this summer, forcing Spurs to pursue an alternative Premier League ace.

Sky Sports add that United are now ready to increase their bid for Mbeumo to £60m or more, which could get the deal done.

United nearing Bryan Mbeumo coup

Brentford are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for Mbeumo – who netted 20 Premier League goals in the 2024-25 season – as they know he would like to test himself out at a higher level.

Crucially, though, Brentford will only sell once they feel an appropriate bid has come in, and they will not let Mbeumo leave for less than £60m.

The MEN revealed on Monday that goalkeeper Andre Onana has helped United’s move for Mbeumo.

He has ‘advised Mbeumo to join Manchester United’. Onana ‘played a role in swaying Cameroon teammate Mbeumo’ to snub Spurs and prioritise a move to United.

As per Florian Plettenberg, United reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Mbeumo last week as the transfer edges closer.

Once Mbeumo is signed, as is expected, United will target a new centre-forward as the final piece of their attacking jigsaw.

Amorim would love to reunite with his former Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres. But with Gyokeres preferring a move to Arsenal, United have entered talks for another fearsome goalscorer.

United have also received Real Madrid’s response after reportedly making an approach for a classy 25-year-old attacker.

