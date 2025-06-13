Bryan Mbeumo tells Man Utd his plan after Tottenham ‘discussions’

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, who is wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United need not worry about the threat from Tottenham Hotspur for Bryan Mbeumo, sources have told TEAMtalk, despite a new report claiming that the Brentford winger could make a stunning U-turn on his preference to move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo has been on the books of Brentford since 2019, and his impressive performances have caught the eyes of Man Utd and Tottenham. The Cameroon international winger was a star for the Bees last season, scoring 20 goals and giving eight assists in 38 Premier League matches.

Man Utd have already had bids for the winger rejected, with their second one being worth £50million plus £10m in add-ons.

Brentford are holding out for £70million, which Man Utd are not willing to pay, with Ruben Amorim’s side facing the added threat of Tottenham.

New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank wants Mbeumo at the north London club, but the winger has already made his ‘preference’ clear.

Mbeumo has chosen Man Utd over Spurs, and TEAMtalk understands that remains the case despite the presence of Frank at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to Sky Sports, ‘Tottenham have held initial discussions with Brentford about a deal’ for Mbeumo.

The report has claimed that ‘Mbeumo is understood to be more intrigued by a move to Tottenham now that Thomas Frank has become their head coach’.

‘And Spurs have received encouragement about a potential deal now that the Dane has made the switch to North London’, adds the report.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, Mbeumo is keen on a move to Man Utd this summer.

Fletcher told TEAMtalk: “My understanding on Mbeumo is he has made it clear he wants to join Manchester United.”

Bryan Mbeumo told to pick Tottenham over Man Utd

Ben Foster was on the books of Man Utd from 2005 until 2010 and made 23 appearances for the first team.

Despite his history with Man Utd, the 42-year-old retired goalkeeper believes that Mbeumo would be better off at Tottenham.

Foster said on his podcast: “It’s not exactly a rock and a hard place, is it?!

“It’s like five-star and six-star [hotel]… am I going for a swimming pool in my room or having to just go to the top floor for the swimming pool? It’s still pretty nice!

“If you want to be part of something that’s going to make you probably a better footballer, work hard and be part of a team, then go to Spurs with Thomas Frank.”

The pundit added: “If you are happy picking up your wages, knowing that there’s going to be an awful lot more pressure, a lot more eyes on you, a lot more judgment… but with their record in the last couple of years, failure is kind of just part of what they do… then you’d just go to Manchester United.”

