There is a growing belief that Manchester United will soon announce they have reached a full agreement with Brentford over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, amid claims a ‘breakthrough’ has already been reached and with the star already being hailed for the “football IQ” he will bring to Ruben Amorim’s attack.

The Red Devils may already have a new No.10 in the bag in Matheus Cunha, signed in a £62.5m deal from Wolves earlier this summer, but that has not stopped Amorim from also pursuing a deal for Bees winger Mbeumo. Touted to play alongside the Brazilian in United’s 3-4-2-1 formation, his arrival, when it is announced, will mark another red-letter day in the club’s rebuilding plans.

Despite the 25-year-old making it clear quickly this summer that his preference was to join Manchester United over a host of other suitors, striking an agreement over a deal has not been easy.

United’s opening gambit – believed to be worth £45m up front and a further £10m in add-ons – was swiftly knocked by the London side.

However, after days of negotiations, it seems a second offer is set to do the trick and multiple reports on Wednesday evening claimed the basics of a deal are now in place and discussions are now centering on how the add-ons would work as well as the structure of payments.

And with those talks said to be ‘progressing positively’, ESPN reports that an offer worth £60m up front and another £5m in add-ons is now set to be accepted.

Ultimately, the deal will be seen as a win for Brentford, who have stuck to their guns and now look set to recoup the largest fee in their history.

With that agreement now closer than ever, there is a belief that Mbeumo’s signing will be done and dusted for Amorim and Co ahead of the players’ return to pre-season training on July 7 – allowing the 5ft 7in Cameroon attacker to hook up with his new teammates from day one.

Mbeumo to Man Utd: what’s next and what will star bring to Amorim’s side?

It’s understood that, once a full agreement has been reached between the sides, Mbeumo will travel north to Manchester to undergo medical checks and sign his contract with the club.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue with the player understood to have agreed terms on a five-year deal worth around £150,000 a week – the same arrangement that Cunha is on and showing the new parity and harmony that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to foster.

And while Amorim’s insistence on playing 3-4-2-1 throughout last season brought with it mixed results, there is an understanding that he just did not have the players capable of bringing the system to life.

The addition of Cunha and Mbeumo – two of the 2024/25 season’s form players – will significantly help, while the addition of a new striker – potentially in the form of Viktor Gyokeres (more on him later) – will further aid their cause.

Discussing what Mbeumo will bring to Old Trafford, former Newcastle and Tottenham defender Sebastien Bassong will “thrive” in Amorim’s system and bring with him a high level of ‘football IQ’.

“His main asset is football IQ,” he told BBC World Service’s Sport Today, as per Goal.

“The way he moves himself in the spaces means he can get himself out of situations, out of trouble.

“He’s not a stubborn player who just runs into people, so that’s what makes him so unpredictable and difficult.

“He’s quick – but when I say quick, I mean the way he moves. He’s always on the move and he’s very resilient to go and hurt people. That’s what makes him a very, very dangerous player.

“For me, I see Mbeumo really on the wing because he needs space. I don’t see him being cramped in the middle of the traffic, in the middle of the park, which would be the case if he plays behind the striker.”

Man Utd transfer latest: HUGE Gyokeres claims; Lille star wanted

Meanwhile, United have been delivered a hugely positive update that Gyokeres only wants United this summer, with our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealing that the Sporting star has told Amorim he only has eyes for Old Trafford.

The Swede has been in transfer talks with Arsenal in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, United and Aston Villa have both set their sights on LOSC Lille star Lucas Chevalier, while TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Amorim’s top target for the goalkeeper position.

And finally, United continue to do all they can to get Jadon Sancho off the books and are set to hold a ‘video call’ with Juventus over a transfer, according to a reliable source.

