Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to sign a winger who has been compared to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to David Ornstein.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for Man Utd. The sacking of Erik ten Hag and the subsequent appointment of Ruben Amorim was supposed to make things better for the Red Devils. However, Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League table and also lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd, though, are determined to get things right next season, as Amorim aims to take the club back to their glory days.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with Amorim set to play the Brazilian star as one of his two number 10s.

Man Utd are now trying to sign another forward, as trusted journalist Ornstein has revealed that the club plan to hold talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo.

The esteemed journalist has reported in The Athletic: ‘Bryan Mbeumo has decided he wants to join Manchester United, and the Old Trafford club is set to open talks with Brentford as they pursue an agreement to sign the forward this summer.’

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on a summer deal for Mbeumo, who was described as “a mini-Salah” on talkSPORT by former Chelsea and Spurs centre-back Jason Cundy in May.

The 25-year-old was deployed mainly as a right winger by Brentford manager Thomas Frank this past season.

The Cameroon international scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances for the Bees.

Liverpool winger Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in 38 Premier League games for Liverpool.

Man Utd have to pay £60m for Bryan Mbeumo – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 7 that Man Utd are facing competition from Newcastle United for Mbeumo.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Newcastle were leading the race for the winger.

TEAMtalk understands Brentford want £60million for Mbeumo and will hold firm on their valuation.

Newcastle do not want to pay £60m for the winger and are keen on negotiating the fee.

While it remains to be seen if Man Utd are able to bring the price down, it is clear that Mbeumo is unlikely to be at Brentford next season.

Brentford manager Frank has publicly said that Mbeumo could leave.

TalkSPORT quoted Frank as saying about Mbeumo in May: “I can definitely understand the interest in him.

“There should be interest in him. He is at his best age, he has scored 20 goals.

“I would like to keep him, but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price.”

