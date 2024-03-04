Calamitous Man Utd star’s career sinks to new low, as Ten Hag makes brutal admission and summer exit touted

A 'howler' against Man City could be the final straw for a Man Utd midfielder

A sub-par Manchester United star isn’t expected to be at Old Trafford next season, with a report claiming the player is even beginning to cause problems for a second club.

Defeat in the Manchester derby ensured Man Utd have a mountain to climb to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils now sit 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa following their 3-2 victory over Luton Town. Even if Villa were to collapse, United must also overhaul Tottenham.

Man Utd did not lack for spirit and determination against bitter rivals Manchester City. However, the gulf in class was evident and City’s relentless pressure paid dividends in the second half.

Erling Haaland’s injury time goal put the contest to bed and had its roots in a mistake from loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

The 27-year-old – who was among the most in-demand holding midfielders in world football following his heroics for Morocco at the last World Cup – surrendered possession in a poor area.

Rodri dispossessed his counterpart before prodding through for Haaland who did the rest.

It was the latest in a series of underwhelming displays from Amrabat who has struggled to get to grips with English football.

Man Utd/Ten Hag concede Amrabat can’t cut it – report

In fact, the Sun previously reported Ten Hag and Man Utd chiefs had quietly begun to realise Amrabat simply isn’t Premier League standard.

The Sun stated sources at Old Trafford have expressed ‘widespread concern that Amrabat isn’t suited to the Premier League.’

The pace of play was hinted to be too high for the holding midfielder who has failed to adequately shield his backline.

Amrabat cost a sizeable loan fee worth £8.5m when signed from Fiorentina. The agreement also contained an option to buy worth £21.4m.

Various reports throughout the media have claimed Man Utd WILL NOT take up the option. Now, a fresh update from Football Italia has echoed that claim, while also providing the view from Florence.

Poor loan spell to hit Fiorentina in the pocket

Firstly, they described Amrabat’s error that led to Haaland’s goal as a ‘howler.’

In lieu of the high profile error, it’s reaffirmed Man Utd are highly unlikely to re-sign the Moroccan who’ll return to Fiorentina at season’s end.

Furthermore, thanks to his sub-par displays in England, Fiorentina are reportedly fearful the player’s transfer value has plummeted.

The report stated: ‘Fiorentina are therefore going to be faced with a conundrum when he returns to base, having to find him another club, knowing the time in Manchester only lowered his transfer value.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently stated both Barcelona and Juventus enquired into the possibility of signing Amrabat on loan in January.

The idea there was to cut United’s loan deal short before forging a loan agreement of their own. However, amid something of an injury crisis and the need for options, Ten Hag and Man Utd refused to play ball.

The fact Juve and Barca were hovering does at least bode well for Fiorentina. Nonetheless, it’s sounding like any summer exit may once again come via the loan route.

Given Amrabat’s contract in Florence expires at the end of next season, another loan exit is far from ideal.

Additionally, any permanent sale is unlikely to generate anything close to the £21.4m they could’ve received if Man Utd planned to take up their option.