Fulham are attempting to persuade Calvin Bassey to commit his long-term future to Craven Cottage with a lucrative new contract, but TEAMtalk understands their offer remains some way short of the financial package Manchester United could put on the table for the Nigerian international.

The 26-year-old has become one of Fulham’s most important players this season, embracing the additional responsibility of the captaincy and establishing himself as the undisputed leader of their defence.

His performances have attracted growing interest from elsewhere, with Manchester United emerging as the most serious potential suitors as they assess defensive reinforcements ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

TEAMtalk led the way by first exclusively breaking United’s interest in the player as far back as October 30.

Sources understand that Fulham are prepared to double Bassey’s current wages as they look to reward his importance to the club and fend off interest from rival sides.

However, the proposed terms remain below what United could potentially offer, leaving Fulham facing a significant challenge in their efforts to secure the defender’s long-term commitment.

The Cottagers’ hierarchy are adamant they have no desire to sanction Bassey’s departure, particularly given the influence he has developed both on and off the pitch.

We have already confirmed that although Bassey’s initial contract is technically due to expire next summer, Fulham will trigger their 12-month extension option, ensuring he remains tied to the club until at least 2028.

That gives the West London side some protection against losing their defensive leader, but officials are keen to go further by agreeing an entirely new long-term agreement, though, surprisingly, the offer will not elevate the in-demand player to become their highest-paid star…

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Formal negotiations have already opened with the player’s representatives, although discussions are proving complicated by Fulham’s existing wage structure.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno currently stands as the club’s highest earner on more than £ 100,000 a week, a figure that represents something of an exception within the Craven Cottage dressing room.

TEAMtalk understands the terms currently offered to Bassey fall below Leno’s financial benchmark, despite Fulham’s willingness to significantly increase his existing salary.

Sources have indicated that an agreement is not currently close, with both parties continuing discussions over the defender’s future.

That situation has alerted several clubs, with sources now able to reveal that initial enquiries have been made regarding Bassey’s availability.

Manchester United’s interest is understood to be the most concrete, with Old Trafford recruitment officials actively assessing the financial mechanics of a potential deal.

United are considering defensive reinforcements and view Bassey as an attractive option given his Premier League experience, physical attributes and ability to operate across different positions in the backline.

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is fully aware of the growing interest and has made his position clear behind the scenes: the club cannot afford to lose their captain.

Bassey has become integral to Fulham’s defensive structure, and replacing a player of his importance would represent a significant challenge, particularly with the club keen to maintain their progress.

However, the financial disparity between what Fulham can offer and what Manchester United could potentially put forward is an important factor in the developing situation.

United have yet to make a formal bid, but their continued assessment of a possible deal means Fulham cannot afford to take the situation lightly.

The Cottagers are determined to retain control of the defender’s future and are under no immediate pressure to sell, particularly with the extension clause available to them.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Fulham would flatly refuse to entertain offers below £50million should United or another interested club attempt to test their resolve.

Even a proposal exceeding that figure may not necessarily be enough to convince the West London hierarchy to part company with their defensive leader.

For now, Fulham’s priority remains securing Bassey to a new contract, but with Manchester United monitoring developments and the financial terms yet to satisfy the player’s camp, his future is becoming an increasingly interesting transfer situation.

The coming weeks could prove significant as Fulham attempt to convince their captain that his long-term future is best served at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Bruno Fernandes’ camp are in talks with several European sides amid a growing belief the player could be sold as soon as the January window, despite the club moving to trigger the one-year option on his deal.

United dream of replacing Fernandes with Como’s Nico Paz, with a 100% guarantee now emerging over the Argentine’s future.