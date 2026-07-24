The camp of a World Cup star expects a bid from Manchester United in the coming days, while his club have clarified movements after an update from Fabrizio Romano.

United have so far signed three players this summer, a backup goalkeeper in Karl Darlow, as well as midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. Reports suggest there’s more to come.

A number of positions and players within them are the subject of rumours, and another goalkeeper has been linked.

There have been suggestions in recent days that United will look to sign Paraguay international Orlando Gill.

Following on from that, Vamos Ciclon reports Gill’s camp claims the Red Devils will ‘submit a formal offer in the coming days.’

His current club, San Lorenzo, have clarified that as yet, there have been no proposals, and in fact no calls with United as yet.

The club are believed to be analysing new potential goalkeeper signings, suggesting there’s a feeling they might lose Gill this summer, after the 26-year-old played all five games in Paraguay’s World Cup campaign.

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Fabrizio Romano denies Gill rumours

However, insider Romano has previous poured cold water on links between United and Gill.

He suggests that with the amount of goalkeepers already at Michael Carrick’s disposal, there won’t be any others added to the mix.

Romano said: “I saw a link coming from Paraguay, Man Utd negotiating for Orlando Gill, the goalkeeper from Paraguay who had a fantastic World Cup.

“But the story is not true. Man Utd signed Karl Darlow and already have a first goalkeeper in Senne Lammens.

“Darlow will be the back-up, Tom Heaton is the third goalkeeper, and meanwhile Altay Bayindir is still there.

“They’re looking for a solution for Bayindir, but Man Utd already decided to let him go. So for the goalkeeper [Gill], no movements.”

The insider makes a good case for why United have no reason to go after Gill, but his entourage seem to have some reason to believe that the giant club could approach for him this summer.

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