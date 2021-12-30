Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been blasted by former Celtic star and pundit Frank McAvennie.

Maguire’s performances this season have come under scrutiny and he has struggled to find the form he showed for England in the summer. The 28-year-old was far from impressive in the draw with Newcastle this week, even with Raphael Varane back alongside him. The United skipper has managed just four shut-outs in his 15 Premier League games this season.

And pundit McAvennie believes Maguire is error-prone and a huge “problem” for Ralf Rangnick.

McAvennie was not impressed with the defender at St James’ Park and told Football Insider: “I would fancy myself against Harry Maguire.

“I’m 62 and I would love to play against him. He was awful in that Newcastle match.

“Everyone in red was poor but Maguire does this every week. How he cost £80m I will never know.

“The way he’s playing, £8m would have been a rip-off. He’s such a problem for them.

Maguire ‘should not’ be Man Utd captain

“He always makes mistakes and they can’t get rid of him. No one in their right mind would sign Harry Maguire.

“Premier League strikers must be so happy to see his name on the teamsheet, he’s a striker’s dream.”

Roy Keane has been critical of Maguire in the past. And after one incident against Tottenham in 2020,Keane said he was “staggered” by Maguire’s incompetence.

Maguire was a key cog for Gareth Southgate in the England defence at Euro 2020, but his club form has dipped badly. And McAvennie says United were wrong to pay £80m to Leicester for the centre-back in August 2019.

“They should not have signed him and they should not have made him captain.

“That shows how far they have fallen. Harry Maguire captain of Manchester United, dear me,” added McAvennie.

