‘Car crash’ – Rival Prem star labels Man Utd ‘shambolic’ in staggering new low for Ten Hag

Jamie Carragher, Alan Smith and Ashley Young have all torn into Manchester United following their latest dire performance, this time in the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

While Man Utd have clearly been weakened by a host of injuries, with captain Bruno Fernandes the latest victim, that is not an excuse for the awful display they put in at Selhurst Park.

Even with big-name stars such as Mason Mount, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the starting eleven, Man Utd looked disjointed and were overwhelmed by Palace’s quality play.

Man Utd went behind in just the 12th minute when Michael Olise cut inside from the right flank and raced towards goal, easily taking on Casemiro before picking out the bottom corner. Several Man Utd players were guilty of not closing Olise down and allowing him to have a relatively simple finish.

Man Utd’s night went from bad to worse when Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled Palace’s advantage in the 40th minute.

Palace centre-half Chris Richards sent Mateta through and he breezed past Jonny Evans before firing past Andre Onana on his left foot.

DON’T MISS – Ten Hag sack: Five left-field contenders to become next Man Utd manager analysed

After the interval, Casemiro hit the post before having a goal ruled out for offside, but it was Palace who struck next. Adam Wharton sent a cross towards the back post and Diogo Dalot failed to clear under pressure from Joachim Andersen, which saw Tyrick Mitchell net from close range.

On the stroke of the 66th minute, Olise secured his brace by sending a venomous strike past Onana. Casemiro was at fault after failing to clear his lines, allowing Daniel Munoz to steal and play Olise in.

Latest Man Utd collapse

Man Utd were played off the park for the rest of the match and resultantly picked up their 13th league defeat of the season.

After Man Utd went 2-0 down, co-commentator Smith labelled their first-half performance a ‘car crash’.

In the Sky Sports studio, Everton star Young – who captained Man Utd between 2019 and 2020 – labelled the defending for Olise’s opener ‘shambolic’.

Carragher, meanwhile, said ‘nothing can be worse’ than Casemiro remaining at centre-back in the second half – which he did.

At full time, Young was asked if this is ‘as bad as it gets’ for Man Utd’s players. He replied: “Yeah, I think so. After the first goal goes in there [should be] a bit of impetus to get back in the game. But it wasn’t that at all.

“They come out at half time, they come out early, you think there must have been a dressing down in the dressing room.

“But Palace just grew and grew into the game and there was nothing from Man Utd.”

Red Devils ‘worse than Sheffield United’

Carragher added: “This is one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League. That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact.

“The numbers tell you what when you see them bottom of the league defensively, lower than Sheffield United.

“I get that [the injuries affecting Man Utd’s squad]. I’ve said this for a while, it’s almost the opposite of what you’d say with most managers.

“Ten Hag needs performances [not just results]. He needs a belief… OK, we know we’re losing players, it’s not a great time, the structure of the club is not right, but you’ve got to make us believe there’s something here.”

READ MORE – Man Utd transfers: Five to BUY, five to SELL in ruthless Ratcliffe revamp of key tactical positions