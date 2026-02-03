Manchester United are conducting a thorough evaluation of their managerial options as they prepare to appoint a permanent head coach this summer, and a shock name is on their radar, despite Michael Carrick’s impressive start.

TEAMtalk understands the board remains focused on identifying a leader capable of restoring the club to elite status, even as the former midfielder’s results spark debate about his long-term suitability.

Carrick stepped in following Ruben Amorim’s departure earlier this season and has made a sensational impact.

A string of strong performances, including notable victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, extending an unbeaten run that has fans dreaming of a fairytale promotion to the top job.

His deep connection to the club – having won multiple titles as a player and previously served in caretaker and coaching roles – offers stability and familiarity.

Yet questions persist: does Carrick possess the proven pedigree to guide United back to consistent Champions League contention and major silverware? Insiders suggest he may need to maintain near-perfect form until May to force the hierarchy’s hand and rule himself out of consideration for only an interim status, and fully convince INEOS.

The landscape for summer candidates is also a problem for Carrick, particularly with several high-profile names potentially becoming available post-World Cup…

Mauricio Pochettino, currently with the USA, and Carlo Ancelotti, managing Brazil, are among those whose contracts could end after the tournament in July, making them realistic targets for a club of United’s ambition.

Both bring vast experience at the highest level – Pochettino with his dynamic, attacking style from Tottenham and Chelsea, and Ancelotti with his serial-winning record across Europe.

Ancelotti’s inclusion on the shortlist, in particular, comes as a surprise. He has indicated that he would only return to club management if Real Madrid come calling – but sources confirm he’s on United’s radar. He would need some convincing to come back to the Premier League.

Other names circulating include Roberto De Zerbi, the tactically innovative Italian whose time at Brighton showcased progressive football, and Oliver Glasner, highly regarded by United’s board for his success at Crystal Palace and prior achievements in Austria and Germany.

Glasner is available this summer as he will leave Palace, and admired for his ability to maximise squads in structured systems.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola also features in discussions. The Spanish coach has impressed with his high-pressing, energetic approach in the Premier League, turning the Cherries into a competitive outfit despite limited resources – a quality that appeals to United’s desire for a modern, adaptable tactician.

United’s leadership, including key figures in the football operations structure, are said to be prioritising a coach who can thrive under Old Trafford’s intense scrutiny while fitting into the existing framework.

While Carrick’s momentum cannot be denied, the allure of established winners and the worlds biggest names will be hard to ignore.

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has spoken to sources at United, who have stated clearly that there is no chance that legendary figure Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s future has been thrown into doubt after being left frustrated Al-Nassr’s business. Namely, their decision to allow Karim Benzema to leave.

The 40-year-old is said to be considering his future, but United will NOT be his next destination.

In other news, United are preparing to go big with a move for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, but they face serious competition.

Manchester City are also big admirers of Anderson, along with Liverpool, and whoever wins the race could need to spend around £100million to get him.

