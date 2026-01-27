Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has belief a deal can be done for Carlos Baleba

Manchester United have a renewed confidence that they can secure the signing of Carlos Baleba this summer amid claims that Brighton will cash in for a new price, and with TEAMtalk sources revealing the identity of another brilliant Premier League star who could also arrive alongside him.

The Red Devils are ready to put their transfer focus on rebuilding their midfield in 2026. Likely to keep their powder dry this month, with Michael Carrick entrusted to steer Manchester United towards a top-four finish, the club are ready to go all out for ambitious plans across the summer window – and armed with a hefty transfer kitty to boot.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back in November how United are prepared to spend up to £250m on three new midfield recruits across the next two to three transfer windows – and optimism is now growing that two of those could be destined for Old Trafford.

And having seen a summer 2025 approach for Baleba rebuffed owing to Brighton’s lofty £100m valuation, optimism is now growing that a move 12 months on can be pushed over the line, amid what the Daily Mail now describes as a new fee on the 22-year-old’s head.

They state that while a 2025 move would have cost in the region of £100m, the Seagulls are ready to relax their demands for the Cameroon international, instead accepting an offer worth £75m – which would still be the fourth highest in United’s history behind Paul Pogba (£89.3m), Antony (£86m) and Harry Maguire (£80m).

From United’s point of view, the Mail claims Baleba’s dip in form this season has not altered their perception and believe he would be perfectly suited to the 4-2-3-1 system now seen as the club’s preference.

Liking his ‘physicality’, the report adds that ‘Baleba’s displays at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon proved a timely reminder of his capabilities.’

Furthermore, with ‘Brighton making all the right noises’ about selling the 22-year-old, there is ‘now a feeling that Brighton will cash in come June and Baleba will be on the move for a price tag north of £60m, likely closer to £75m’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd also make strong push for Adam Wharton – Sources

As documented, United are ready to attack the transfer market in a bid to add more energy and vigour to their midfield, and rebuild that side of the side in much the same way they did with their attack in summer 2025.

As well as Baleba, United are also keen on both Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton. However, there is a growing belief that the former is now favouring a move to Manchester City over United, with sources revealing that is the move the Nottingham Forest man now favours.

However, we understand United are positioning themselves at the very front of the queue to sign Wharton from Crystal Palace, amid a belief that a deal is there to be done in the summer.

And while the 21-year-old has also been heavily linked with Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool, sources have told Fletcher that the club have held preliminary discussions over a summer deal and amid a belief a deal is there to be done for Wharton.

We’re also told that Wharton’s preference is to sign for a club that can offer Champions League football. Currently, at least, as the side that occupies the highest position in the table, United will believe that a top-four finish this season will be enough to help push them over the line in this particular transfer race.

Having allowed Casemiro to leave and amid doubts over the suitability of Manuel Ugarte, United look on track to line up with two new holding midfielders next season.

And with Kobbie Mainoo playing his way back into prominence and the club now looking to tie the 20-year-old down to a new deal, optimism is growing that United could go into the 2026.27 campaign with three of the Premier League’s brightest young midfield talents at their disposal.

Latest Man Utd news: Major Carrick warning; Cole Palmer transfer truths

Meanwhile, United have been advised against the temptation to appoint Michael Carrick as the club’s permanent manager, with Gary Neville naming the two world-class coaches he would “hand the baton to” to take the club to the next level.

Elsewhere, Patrick Dorgu’s ongoing improvement in a more advanced role at United has sparked fresh belief that the club could move to sign another player to provide cover at left-back, sources have told TEAMtalk.

United tried and failed to sign Antoine Semenyo in January, but given the evidence of Dorgu’s recent displays, that was a signing perhaps not needed and with the club’s focus perhaps better spent elsewhere.

In other news, Chelsea will assess Cole Palmer’s long‑term situation in the summer, with sources insisting to TEAMtalk that the forward’s future has never been a topic of discussion for the January window, despite continued links to United.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.