Manchester United have responded to Brighton and Hove Albion putting a hefty price-tag on Carloa Baleba by enquiring about another Premier League midfielder who will cost much less, claims a source, but the threat of Real Madrid looms large for the Red Devils.

With Man Utd having overhauled their attacking unit with the signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, manager Ruben Amorim is now on the hunt for a goalkeeper and a midfielder. With Gianluigi Donnarumma out of the picture, Man Utd have Senne Lammens on their radar for the goalkeeping spot, with Baleba a top target to strengthen the midfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 14 that Man Utd were planning to make a formal bid for Baleba.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Brighton value Baleba at £115million (€133.2m, $156m) and ideally do not want to sell the 21-year-old Cameroon international midfielder this summer.

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, has subsequently reported that ‘Manchester United are not planning to proceed with Carlos Baleba move this summer’ after the Seagulls put up a ‘not for sale’ sign.

United In Focus journalist, Graeme Bailey, has now revealed that Man Utd have identified Adam Wharton as a potential alternative to Baleba.

Bailey has reported that Man Utd have made enquiries about signing the Crystal Palace midfielder this week and are considering making a bid for him before the summer tranfer window closes.

This follows a report in The Independent that claimed that Man Utd are planning to pair Baleba and Wharton in midfield from next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Palace want £60m (€69.5m $81.3m) for Wharton, who was described by his Eagles team-mate Eberechi Eze as “an incredible player” who is “a joy to play with” on BBC Sport in June 2024.

Bailey told United In Focus: “UIF understands one of Manchester United’s alternatives to Carlos Baleba is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

“We can confirm United have made enquiries this week and are contemplating whether to make a move.

“Wharton is a player United have a long-term interest in, and like with Baleba, they feel he would offer them something different.

“However, it is highly unlikely that Wharton would be attainable this summer with Eberechi Eze set to move to Tottenham Hotspur in the coming week.

“Whilst Palace are likely to refuse to entertain any approach, we are told that to land Wharton it would take a deal in excess of £100m.”

Real Madrid target Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton

Even for £60m, Palace may not be keen on losing Wharton now, with last season’s FA Cup winners likely to be without Marc Guehi and Eze after the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

TEAMtalk understands that Guehi has already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool, who are in talks with Palace over a transfer fee.

As for Eze, Tottenham are in conversation with Palace over a deal for the attacking midfielder, with the England international having already said yes to a move to the north London club.

Losing Wharton along with Guehi and Eze would be devastating for Palace, who may want to keep hold of the 21-year-old until next summer at least.

That could further complicate matters for Man Utd, with Real Madrid said to be keen on Wharton.

The Daily Mail has reported that Madrid like Wharton and will keep tabs on the Palace star.

While Los Blancos are not planning to bid for the 21-year-old England international this summer, there is always the chance that the Spanish and European champions could firm up their interest in a year’s time.

