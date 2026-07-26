Fabrizio Romano has named the midfielder who wants to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window and has provided an update on the situations of Danilo and Manu Kone regarding potential moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, though, want to add another midfielder to Michael Carrick’s side.

On July 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma.

Sources have told us that Kone himself is open to the possibility of a move to the Premier League.

AS Roma are willing to sell the France international midfielder for £50million this summer.

There have been reports in the Italian media that Kone has an agreement in principle on personal terms with Man Utd.

Transfer guru Romano has now provided an update on Kone’s situation, stating that while Man Utd have been in contact with the Frenchman’s agents, the Red Devils are not in talks with Roma.

The Italian journalist has also reported that Danilo has not been offered to Man Utd, dismissing reports from last week that stated that INEOS have expressed interest in the Botafogo and Brazil international midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano on Manu Kone and Danilo to Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, we have to mention more things, something to clarify on Man Utd.

“There is a difference on two profiles being linked over the recent days.

“I would say two, three profiles because Danilo from Brazil is a player who has been offered to Man Utd.

“It’s not a negotiation started from Man Utd.

“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration.

“Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation.

“So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder.

“It’s still an open story.”

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Carlos Baleba wants to join Man Utd

Romano has also reiterated that Carlos Baleba wants to join Man Utd from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, Romano reported that Baleba’s agents had been in contact with Man Utd to check whether the Red Devils would want to sign the midfielder this summer.

Man Utd were keen on Baleba in the summer of 2025, but Brighton’s £100million valuation of the midfielder drove them away.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Baleba is now valued at £70m.

Romano continued: “And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not.

“So, that’s the status around these players.”

“That’s the status around these midfielders.”

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