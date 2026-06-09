Midfielder ‘discusses’ joining Man Utd with current players – already has SIX allies in dressing room

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba has already spoken with several Manchester United players as talk of a switch to Old Trafford lingers, and a report has revealed the six allies he already has in the dressing room.

Man Utd have wrapped up the signing of Ederson from Atalanta, with the Red Devils paying €45m (€40.5m plus €4.5m in add-ons). However, the Brazilian won’t be the last new face in central areas.

The Red Devils are waving goodbye to Casemiro who is heading to Inter Miami via free agency. And with Manuel Ugarte up for sale, one and potentially two more midfielders will follow Ederson into the red half of Manchester.

Much has been reported on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes of late. However, the case of Carlos Baleba has gone cold.

Man Utd actually agreed verbal terms with the defensive midfielder last summer and at that time, he was viewed by INEOS as being the perfect profile for Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd’s interest in Baleba has wavered to a small degree since Amorim left and Michael Carrick took charge, though Baleba is still on Man Utd’s transfer shortlist.

And according to the latest from The Sun, Baleba has already spoken with several current Man Utd players about potentially moving to Old Trafford.

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Carlos Baleba has allies in Man Utd dressing room

They explained: ‘Carlos Baleba has discussed the possibility of joining Manchester United with some of the club’s players.

‘Brighton midfielder Baleba, who has been tracked by United for over a year, spoke to Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha after their 3-0 victory at the Amex on the final day of the season.

‘Baleba, 22, made a beeline for unused substitute Cunha after the final whistle and the pair spoke at length by the tunnel.

‘Cunha has been supportive of Baleba in the past, having played against him twice for Wolves.’

Baleba is also understood to have conversed with Patrick Dorgu on the same day, while he has three other backers in the dressing room.

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The report continued: ‘Baleba is also a former team-mate of United defender Leny Yoro from the pair’s time at Lille.

‘He is close with fellow Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo while compatriot Andre Onana encouraged Baleba to pursue a move to United last year before his loan switch to Trabzonspor.

‘Onana and Mbeumo are both scheduled to report for pre-season training at United next month as Cameroon failed to qualify for the World Cup.’

If Baleba were to sign for Man Utd, he’s unlikely to spend much time with fellow countryman Onana who Man Utd fully intend to sell this summer.