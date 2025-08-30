Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who could be used in a swap deal for Carlos Baleba

Manchester United have made a complete U-turn on Kobbie Mainoo and are now ready to offload him to make a record-breaking deal, according to a sensational report, but it may not be easy to pull off.

After making four major signings in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon so far this summer, Man Utd are now on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and a new midfielder before the window slams shut on September 1.

TEAMtalk understands that Carlos Baleba is Man Utd’s top midfield target, but Brighton have taken a clear stance that the Cameroon international is not for sale.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Brighton want at least £115m (€113.4m, $156m) for Baleba, but even then, they may not be willing to do a deal.

Paul Pogba is Man Utd’s record signing at £89m (€103.2m, $120.7m), and there have been reports that Man Utd were willing to make ‘a club record bid’ for Baleba ‘that will be in excess of £100million (€116m, $135.5m)’.

Man Utd have hatched a new plan to convince Brighton to do a deal for Baleba, according to StrettyNews.

The report has noted that with Mainoo telling Man Utd that he wants to leave on loan to get regular playing time, Man Utd plan to use him ‘as a bait’ to resume talks with Brighton over Baleba.

Brighton’s ‘enquiry’ about Mainoo has sparked this idea amid Man Utd officials, who are also aware of interest in the 20-year-old England international from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Marseille, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

This appears to be a complete and shocking U-turn from Man Utd regarding Mainoo.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 29 that Man Utd do not want to sanction any deal for Mainoo, either loan or permanent, even though the midfielder himself is open to an exit.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported that Man Utd ‘don’t want Kobbie Mainoo to go’, adding that the youngster himself is not looking for a permanent exit and only a loan deal ‘to play’ and ‘have the opportunity to develop’.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Europa League winner ‘would be delighted’ to replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd – report

Brighton stance on selling Baleba to Man Utd

The claim from StrettyNews comes after a former Man Utd player suggested a swap deal involving Mainoo and Baleba.

Danny Simpson said about Mainoo on the Beyond The Back Four podcast: “Obviously, since his breakthrough with United and England, everyone was literally buzzing in the town of Manchester.

“I didn’t feel like he got enough of a break. Maybe that summer and then last season obviously struggled with injuries and so on and so forth.

“But I really thought, you know, with a rest and pre-season this year that we’d see more of him and we haven’t seen him at all.”

Simpson added: “I think for me, because obviously he’s a local lad, I’d like to see him go on loan and go and play a full season in the Premier League and then come back to Man United.

“What I’d like to see is sign Baleba and then let them have Kobbie Mainoo in a loan deal and something like that so we can get some experience. I think that would suit everyone.

“And I think United do need a player like Baleba. So I think for me that would be my ideal situation. But it’s football and it doesn’t work like that.”

Brighton have consistently maintained that Baleba is not for sale, and that stance was been reiterated by Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler this week.

When asked if he was 100 per cent confident that Baleba would stay, Hurzeler said: “Yes. If there is a number more than 100, I would even say more than 100. I am confident.”

🗨️ What people are saying about Man Utd target Carlos Baleba

“He had a great second season for Brighton, and he will get better and probably move to a ‘bigger’ club.”

Tim Sherwood

“I’d be surprised if it happened. I still think that he’s got to do a bit more. There’s still potential. You’re not going to pay £100m. You’re on about buying big money for strikers who are guaranteed… I still think it’s potential for some of these players. You can’t pay a £100m for a player that’s still you don’t know which way it’s going to go.”

Roy Keane

“Overall he seems to be in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his teammates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player. He’s very grateful to have the process he had in the last season, so I don’t see any big change.”

Fabian Hurzeler

“I think United have to get him this window or they don’t get him. If he has another good season, I do think other teams with Real Madrid and the like will come in and go ‘Bosh, we’ll have him’.”

Troy Deeney

“I like being in the middle on the training field with someone like Carlos Baleba, whose potential is through the roof. So much ability.”

James Milner

“Carlos Baleba is exactly the profile Manchester United need and it’s a very positive sign the club are pursuing a deal despite its difficulties (cost, Brighton’s stance + status as fierce negotiators), because in the recent past, they’d actively swerve those situations.”

Melissa Reddy

“Carlos is a fantastic talent. We hope he’ll be here for years to come – but it’s subject to the dynamics of the football world, which isn’t always predictable.”

Paul Barber

“Baleba is a young kid but he’s a wonderful talent with a high ceiling. I’m not saying you buy him and he’s the answer straight away and the key to the team, I’m not saying that. He will need to be developed and integrated into the system. But he is something different to everything we’ve got and that difference is what’s needed to push this squad on. If he comes in I think he will be a breath of fresh air. My biggest fear is if United don’t get him this window, other teams will be at the table next summer with their chequebook out and Brighton will be demanding even more money.”

Rio Ferdinand

Latest Man Utd news: LaLiga midfielder linked, loan exit agreed

Man Utd are ready to make a bid for a LaLiga midfielder, but the Red Devils will face intense competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

A Man Utd outcast is on his way out of Old Trafford, with a loan deal having been struck with a Serie A outfit.

Bruno Fernandes has made a U-turn on his future, with Man Utd now also softening their stance on a potential exit for the Portuguese attacking midfielder.

POLL: How much is Kobbie Mainoo worth?