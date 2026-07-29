£70m midfielder wants to join Man Utd amid ‘belief’ he’d ‘transform’ Michael Carrick’s side

There is a belief that Carlos Baleba would transform Manchester United’s midfield under manager Michael Carrick, according to a journalist, as Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on the stance of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, on signing the Brighton and Hove Albion star.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, in the summer transfer window so far.

With Carrick’s side playing in the Champions League and aiming to at least challenge for the Premier League title next season, Man Utd are looking to sign another midfielder before the transfer window closes.

On July 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Baleba.

Sources have told us that Brighton want £70million for the Cameroon international midfielder this summer.

Man Utd wanted to sign Baleba in the summer of 2025, but INEOS decided not to pay the £100m that Brighton were demanding at the time.

According to journalist Dylan McBennett, Baleba wants to join Man Utd this summer.

McBennett has added that there is a belief that Baleba would transform Man Utd’s midfield.

The journalist wrote on X at 3:27pm on July 28: “On Tyler Adams, it wasn’t denied what so ever when I asked for comment on the interest.

“So make of that information what you will.

“Baleba still interested in United move.

“There’s a belief he would ‘transform the United midfield” if he signed for the club.”

McBennett also posted on X at 9:46pm on July 24: “Understand that Carlos Baleba joining Manchester United remains a real possibility this summer.

“Deal not dead in the water and could still happen by the end of the window.

“No final decision from United yet.”

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Man Utd yet to decide on Carlos Baleba signing

Transfer guru Romano, too, recently claimed that Baleba wants to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

According to the Italian journalist, Man Utd have yet to make a move for the 22-year-old Cameroon international midfielder this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on July 24: “From my understanding, Baleba, one year ago – August 2025 – was pushing like crazy to go to Man Utd.

“Baleba had an agreement on personal terms with Man Utd. So he had his dream to become a Man Utd player.

“Man Utd couldn’t proceed because Brighton didn’t want to sell the player. He was a top target at that time with Amorim, [but] nothing happened.

“Since January, when Amorim and Man Utd decided not to continue together, the track has gone cold.

“Now, the name is out there again. Why? Because those close to the player have been in contact again with Man Utd to suggest the possibility to return for Baleba.

“So it’s from Baleba’s side that they are trying to understand if Man Utd can return for the boy or not.

“After the Ederson deal off, and all the other developments, from Baleba’s side, they want to understand if there is a chance to reopen conversations and negotiations with Man Utd.

“We know United are looking for a third midfielder, they want to make something happen for another defensive midfielder.

“We need to understand now if there is going to be a possibility for Baleba – or any other option, because Man Utd are checking on the market – which possibilities can become concrete this summer.

“Baleba is a name that was already high on the recruitment team’s list one year ago. The player is super keen about Man Utd, now it depends on the club [and] whether they want to proceed or not.”

On July 26, Romano said about Man Utd and Baleba: “And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not.

“So, that’s the status around these players.

“That’s the status around these midfielders.”

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