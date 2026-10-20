Teddy Sheringham has said that he does not expect Carlos Baleba to make an immediate impact at Manchester United and has given his verdict on Marcus Rashford.

Baleba joined Man Utd from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window for £70million.

The midfielder has only recently started playing for Man Utd after recovering from an ankle ligament injury that he sustained in pre-season.

Baleba has made two appearances in the Premier League and has played once in the Champions League for Michael Carrick’s side.

The Cameroon international has done relatively well, given that he has just returned to full match fitness, but former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham believes that it will take the 22-year-old midfielder at least six months to get used to playing for the Red Devils.

Doubts raised on Man Utd midfielder Carlos Baleba

Sheringham told BetVictor: “I’m not sold on Carlos Baleba, we’ve not seen him play at a club with the pressure of Man Utd yet so it’ll take six months or so before we can get a real idea.

“When you bring in two or three signings, you know they’re expected to be playing.

“With someone like Tielemans, everyone talks highly of him and you expect him to go straight into the side, which has been the case.

“So, someone like Baleba, with Kobbie Mainoo playing might have to bide his time.

“When that chance does come, they’ve got to grab it with both hands.”

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Teddy Sheringham’s message for Marcus Rashford

Sheringham has also given his verdict on Marcus Rashford, who returned to Man Utd in the summer of 2026 after a loan spell at Barcelona.

The former England international striker has been impressed with what he has seen of Rashford so far this season and has urged him to continue to work hard to get the Old Trafford faithful on side.

Rashford has not scored a goal or provided an assist in eight appearances for Man Utd so far this season.

Sheringham said: “You’ve got to let Marcus Rashford get on with it now. He looks like he’s focused.

“Michael obviously had a chat with him, gave him a clean slate and said, ‘Look, don’t worry about what’s going to happen.’

“Sometimes you’ve got to change people’s minds about you on the football pitch and from the stands in terms of how they perceive you.

“As long as you’re working your socks off, the crowd will warm to you.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re playing for Accrington Stanley or Dagenham & Redbridge or Man United.

“If you’re working your socks off, the crowd will stick with you.

“I think that’s always been levelled at Rashford over the years, but as long as he does that for Man United, everyone will be happy.

“He looks like he has the right focus at the moment, so long may that continue.”

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