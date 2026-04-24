Manchester United have an ‘agreement in principle’ with one of their top midfield targets, while they’ve been given hope of securing one of Tottenham’s best players – even if the London side avoids relegation.

The Red Devils look set to be ambitious in the coming transfer window, having been buoyed by their progress under interim manager Michael Carrick, as Champions League qualification is now all but sealed.

Whether Carrick remains in post remains to be seen, though it seems likely. But what’s certain is that Man Utd will be active in the market this summer, and strengthening in midfield is still their top priority.

Man Utd have ‘agreement’ with Brighton star

Brighton star Carlos Baleba has been firmly on Man Utd’s radar since last summer, when they made an approach for him, but a move ultimately didn’t materialise due to the Seagulls £100m+ price tag.

Baleba’s form has declined this season, but we reported last month that a move to Man Utd could happen this summer and it’s emerged this week that his price could drop as low as £50m.

Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are potential alternatives, but reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Baleba “remains under consideration” at Man Utd.

Crucially, Romano confirms that they struck an ‘agreement in principle’ with Baleba last summer, and it still ‘remains valid’ today, though a move to Old Trafford hinges on ‘three factors’.

“Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

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Man Utd plotting move for superb Tottenham defender

Meanwhile, we have consistently reported how Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven has big admirers at Man Utd, and he is likely to leave this summer.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today that the Dutch international has zero intention of signing a new contract with Spurs, and is ‘already looking to a move away.’

The 23-year-old, who has been one of Tottenham’s standout performers since joining in 2023, is under contract until 2029, placing Tottenham in a strong position on paper, regardless of whether the club avoids relegation.

However, sources indicate that Van de Ven has made it clear internally that he sees his future away from north London.

We understand that Man Utd, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all showing strong interest in the left-sided centre-back, while Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation.

A battle between several clubs looks set to break out for Van de Ven, and Man Utd are set to be in the mix. Read our latest update here.

Red Devils keen on Real Madrid star

In other news, in a separate report from Romano, he confirmed that Man Utd are admirers of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

But luring him away from the Bernabeu looks highly unlikely this summer.

“Who doesn’t like Tchouameni? If you ask me, do Man Utd like Tchouameni? Who doesn’t like Tchouameni?” Romano said.

“He’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. [He’s] also helping with goal contributions at Real Madrid this season.

“Tchouameni is a fantastic player, and United absolutely believe it.

“But, at the moment, it all depends on Real Madrid. Real Madrid are not opening doors to an exit of Tchouameni.

“My understanding is that this story completely depends on Real Madrid.

“Tchouameni is very happy at Real Madrid, he is not desperate to leave. The situation is absolutely under control.”

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