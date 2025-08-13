Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has stated there is “no chance” of the club being fearful of losing Carlos Baleba, as they are “not afraid” of the prospect of him heading to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have landed a couple of Premier League clubs’ best players this summer. Before raiding Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for striker Benjamin Sesko, they signed Wolves star Matheus Cunha and Brentford talisman Bryan Mbeumo.

As the transfer window reaches its final stages, United have not given up on signing another top player from yet another rival.

Indeed, they have an intense interest in Brighton midfielder Baleba, and though they have already spent north of £200million this summer, they are hoping to secure the Seagulls star, who is likely to cost another £100million or more.

Though the push for Baleba is a hard one from United, Brighton aren’t afraid, as per manager Hurzeler.

He stressed there is no fear when speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily: “No chance,” he said.

“I don’t feel fear. I’m not afraid of anything because the only thing we can do is be the best version we can be every day, like work as hard as we can.

“All the other things we can’t influence, so we really have to focus on us. For sure, we can’t spend the money like the big teams but one of our biggest values is togetherness. And if you stay together, if we try to push our limits and increase the boundaries, then I’m sure we can compete with the big teams.”

DON’T MISS: 🔴 The brilliant Man Utd XI for 2025/26 with three more signings to follow Cunha and Mbeumo

Threat even higher in 2026

It has been suggested that in 2026, there will be even more clubs looking to sign Baleba, so that would present even more danger to Brighton, who know they would at least be making a huge sum, if losing one of their best players.

But the chance of anybody else getting the midfielder might be gone by then.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources have stated United know signing Baleba would blow their budget, but they are willing to do that and will deal with the consequences after.

The fact that Baleba is known to be open to a move is pushing the Red Devils towards him now.

Man Utd round-up: Favourites for Sancho revealed

TEAMtalk is aware that Besiktas are most ready to sign Jadon Sancho from United this summer.

Though they are not sure on his salary at the moment, they are more interested than the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

Another potential United exit is advancing, with AC Milan’s signing of Rasmus Hojlund said to be progressing.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not believed to be interested in the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who now looks on course to join rivals Manchester City.

How does Baleba compare to United midfielders?