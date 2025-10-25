Carlos Baleba has teased Manchester United fans with an Instagram story which suggested movement, before he deleted it and re-uploaded without the caption.

Baleba was a target for United in the summer, after a top season with Brighton. It is believed that he will follow in the footsteps of many previous Seagulls players in making a move for a huge sum when he is to leave.

That he’s already set to command a large figure is the main reasons United didn’t land him in the summer.

United have remained in the mix for Baleba since and that could have informed his latest decision, as earlier in October it was reported the midfielder had ‘requested to leave’ Brighton.

And ahead of the Seagulls facing the Red Devils on Saturday, Baleba decided to have some fun with the the home side’s fans.

He cheekily seemed to make reference to the potential transfer under the veil of simply hyping up the game on Instagram, saying ‘Coming to Old Trafford’ while also adding a laughing face emoji.

Baleba quickly deleted the teasing story and re-uploaded the photo without the text.

A number of United fans have picked up on the post online, with one telling the club to ‘bring him home’.

Carlos Baleba posted this on his Instagram story, and then shortly after removed the caption. Bro is tired of Brighton bring him home Manchester United 😭 pic.twitter.com/vJScyu1DfA — The Special One (@adiedo_lentitus) October 25, 2025

Who tops United’s list?

Baleba has been one of the top names on United’s radar for some time. However, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has suggested he’s not the No 1 option at Old Trafford.

Jones said: “If I had to say who I think the top target is then I would say Adam Wharton is becoming the one, but the reality is that none of this is straight forward. I think Carlos Baleba would be right in the mix if his price tag was not so high, but with the sums of money we are looking at I would say that I think they see Wharton as a more reliable signing.

“I would like to be able to predict how this will work out but it really is too soon to know. Between now and January there is a good chance things change in terms of player satisfaction or injuries – or even new targets could emerge.

“Wharton is intriguing to them though, from what I hear. It’s just going to be a very difficult deal in January – but that’s the case for all the players in England they’re looking at.”

Man Utd round-up: Fernandes clause revealed

A report has revealed that Bruno Fernandes has a clause in his deal with allows clubs from outside England to buy him for £57million – less than what United originally paid for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, with the Red Devils looking at other midfield targets, Tottenham have been labelled the favourites to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Elsewhere, United are said to have lodged a high-value offer for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

And Ruben Amorim has admitted surprise at Senne Lammens since he joined United, stating: “His impact surprised me a little bit, because it is hard in the moment of our club and all of the speculation around our goalkeepers… he has coped really well with the pressure.”

Who’s United’s best Prem signing in last decade?