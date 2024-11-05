Ruben Amorim has been backed to give a new role to Alejandro Garnacho

Jamie Carragher has revealed he feels Alejandro Garnacho could play in a deeper role than he’s used to, with new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim also having no space for Casemiro.

Amorim has the task of repairing a Man Utd unit who currently sit 13th in the Premier League. The results of late have been underwhelming for a side who used to be in contention to win the league every season.

The new boss is expected to go for a massive shake-up, utilising his favoured 3-4-3 formation, differing vastly from Erik ten Hag’s use of the 4-2-3-1.

Premier League pundit Carragher feels the new side will look like this: Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez; Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Garnacho; Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford.

That would mean for an unfamiliar position for Garnacho, though Carragher explained it is not too dissimilar in Amorim’s system than the wing role he is used to.

“I go to the setup and I’ve almost gone for one attacking full-back on one side [Mazraoui] and Garnacho on the other because when you look at his set-up at Sporting, these players are asked to be really high like wingers,” he said on Sky Sports.

In the side Carragher expects, notably absent is Casemiro, one of United’s highest earners, who has played more minutes than both of the players – Mainoo and Ugarte – expected to take his role so far this season.

Berbatov agrees with new Garnacho role

Alongside Carragher was former United striker Dimitar Berbatov, who agreed that Garnacho could play as a wing-back.

“Yes, for sure” was his answer when asked if he could be utilised there.

He felt that captain Fernandes could be utilised differently to how Carragher sees it, though.

He claimed the Portuguese attacking-midfielder “has the discipline” to play in a holding role. With his No.10 role likely non-existent in Amorim’s plans, Fernandes will have to switch positions to either the wing or a deeper midfield position.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim wants his players

A lot has been made of Amorim hunting down some of his current Sporting CP players since he was named United boss.

TEAMtalk understands he’d be keen to sign Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves for his new side.

Reports also suggest centre-back Ousmane Diomande is on Amorim’s radar for United.

But he could also weaken Sporting’s competition, with Benfica defender Alvaro Fernandez Carreras – who United have a buy-back clause for – seemingly on the radar, after a pundit stated he “fears” Amorim wants him to come back to Old Trafford.

Garnacho’s career positions

Garnacho has almost always played in the forward line, as a winger.

As such, it would be a big change for him to drop into a deeper position, one he has almost never featured in during his senior career.