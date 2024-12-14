Carragher explains why Rashford AND Fernandes must go after Man Utd approve almighty exodus

Manchester United will sell several major names to fund a full-scale rebuild and Jamie Carragher has outlined why captain Bruno Fernandes should join Marcus Rashford among those turfed out.

Sky Germany recently brought news of Man Utd sanctioning a major revamp of their squad that will be funded through a series of ‘urgent sales.’ The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho – all young stars with their best years ahead – are safe. Subsequent reports added a handful of other stars to the keep column including Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro.

However, ‘over half’ of the first-team squad are on the chopping block and the headline-grabbing name among them is unquestionably Marcus Rashford.

As a homegrown player, Rashford’s sale would be extra lucrative for the club. The proceeds from those types of sales are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Furthermore, The Telegraph also reported Man Utd believe Rashford’s off-field antics and lifestyle has resulted in the forward losing focus on his football career.

Reports have differed as to how much Man Utd can expect to collect amid three European giants already circling. The Daily Mail pointed to a £40m figure, while Caught Offside stated the Red Devils have set their stall out at £60m.

In any case, pundit Jamie Carragher is certain that one way or another, Rashford simply has to be sold by Man Utd.

Explaining why, Carragher wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “Amorim has taken over an underperforming squad on high wages, and it needs trimming to enable him to invest in the players he need.

“Given how many signings have dropped in value since joining United, it does not surprise me that big names such as Marcus Rashford are being linked with a move.

“United should sell him as he is not delivering value for his lucrative contract. Eleven goals in his 48 league appearances over the past 18 months is not good enough.

“There has been too much of a pantomime around Rashford for the last few seasons, the promise he showed when breaking into the side not realised. He is 27 now and should be in his prime.

“In a front three, Rashford is the third attacker. United will never win the Premier League or Champions League if he is leading the line.”

Why Bruno Fernandes should leave too

Carragher went on to state that if Man Utd are truly determined to turn their ship around, they should give serious consideration to selling their club captain too.

“A dilemma also looms with Bruno Fernandes,” continued Carragher. “Unlike Rashford, Fernandes has been one of United’s best players during a tough period and would have shone with more quality around him during his Old Trafford career.

“But he is 30 now and there may be value in offloading him to raise funds. Amorim may see it differently and believe a few more years of Fernandes alongside shrewd additions will serve the team better.

“Selling must be a consideration, however, because Fernandes is one of the few players who can attract a significant fee if profitability and sustainability rules are an issue.”

Explaining why Amorim might look more favourably on selling Fernandes than people may think, Carragher concluded: “I’ve always felt Fernandes is a great talent rather than a great player.

“He creates a lot of chances but can be very undisciplined with and without the ball. That makes it a lot harder for United to defend as a compact unit as he chases the ball all over the pitch.

“It looks like great commitment to the supporters but the manager will be tearing his hair out.”

Latest Man Utd news – Miguel Gutierrez talks, Amorim’s first signing sealed

In other news, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed Man Utd have taken concrete steps towards signing Miguel Gutierrez in January.

Contact has been established and Girona will not oppose the sale of their left-back. The full details on that developing situation can be found here.

Elsewhere, the first signing of the Amorim era has been agreed. Taking to X on Friday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported: “Manchester United reach verbal agreement to sign 17 year old Paraguayan left back Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno, here we go!

“Initial fee will be $4million (£3.2m) plus $1million easy add-ons and over $3.5million [further add-ons] based on player’s/team future performances.”

Leon cannot arrive in England until he’s turned 18, meaning he’ll link up with his new Man Utd teammates next summer and not in next month’s January window.

