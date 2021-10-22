Carragher inflames Solskjaer spat citing what Man Utd boss ‘hasn’t got’

Jamie Carragher has continued his war of words with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after outlining where the Manchester United boss falls short compared to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United aim to get their league campaign back on track this weekend, though bitter rivals Liverpool would love nothing more than to pile more pressure on Solskjaer. The Norwegian oversaw a momentous comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Nonetheless, the nature of their first half performance left Paul Scholes fearing for his former club.

Solskjaer has faced mounting criticism for failing to instil a greater work rate in his star-studded forward line.

Carragher is one notable critic, with the Liverpool legend criticising Solskjaer’s tactics on both Monday Night Football and CBS’ Champions League coverage midweek.

Solskjaer hit back, claiming he opts against watching Carragher and fellow pundit Gary Neville. “I prefer not to watch them two,” said Solskjaer (via the Express).

“It doesn’t affect me but you see some of the comments once in a while. We’ve got Liverpool on Sunday so Jamie is always looking at all these little things.”

Now, writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, Carragher has claimed Solskjaer doesn’t have the “presence” of Klopp and doesn’t command the same sort of respect Guardiola does given the trophies he has won.

“He’s done a good job at Manchester United,” Carragher wrote. “I honestly believe that. He’s probably exceeded expectations.

“There’s been entertainment you didn’t get under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. But he’s never going to be at the level of the three managers he’s got to beat.

“He’s never going to be them. He’s never going to have that gravitas,” the player-turned-pundit affirmed.

“He hasn’t got the presence of [Jurgen] Klopp at Liverpool. He hasn’t got the trophies behind him that [Pep] Guardiola has at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City so that when he speaks the players hang off his every word.”

Solskjaer correct in Pogba call – Carragher

Carragher did praise the United manager for his selection choices against Atalanta, however.

Carragher continued: “He said after Leicester [United’s 4-2 defeat four days prior] that ‘something has to give’ and responded by dropping Paul Pogba against Atalanta.

“It was a big decision. But he and United should be preparing for life without Pogba, who could easily leave at the end of the season.

“I thought it was strong management from Solskjaer to omit him after the player’s comments post-Leicester about something needing to change because it’s a decision that’s largely been fudged until now.”

