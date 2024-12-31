Jamie Carragher has pulled no punches in his assessment of Manchester United, blaming their defeat against Newcastle on manager Ruben Amorim and warning him that they are in “relegation form”, while the manager has issued a 35-word update for how they get out of their current slump.

The Red Devils slumped to a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches under their new Portuguese coach – the last three without scoring a goal – as strikes from Alexander Isak and Joelinton inside the first 19 minutes sealed a memorable, and surprisingly comfortable win, for Eddie Howe’s side.

With Ipswich scoring a surprise home win over Chelsea, it now means Manchester United only have a seven-point buffer between themselves and the relegation zone – and with matches against Liverpool and Arsenal next up, it could get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

After the match, Carragher did not hold back in his assessment of United, blaming Amorim for their team selection and picking out two players in particular.

“We have been speaking about [Christian] Eriksen and Casemiro on this show 18 months ago,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “That’s on the manager.

“These players can’t run. We know that. That is on the manager putting these two players in that position and in that system. It is a major flaw. These two players can’t cover it.

“I’ve got no criticism at all with Eriksen or Casemiro. That is the manager’s fault. There is no way that plan could have worked in any way shape or form.”

Continuing his questioning of Amorim, Carragher added: “The manager picked the wrong team. A lot of this is on the manager tonight. But right now it’s not just about the manager, Manchester United have lost five out of the last six. That’s relegation form.”

Carragher knew Man Utd would lose as Amorim makes worrying admission

Carragher feared the worst for Manchester United the moment he saw their team sheet and believes Howe’s side must have fancied their chances too.

“I didn’t think they would take a backward step and why would you?’ Carragher said of Newcastle. “They are playing a Man Utd team who are awful, in terrible form, lost the last home game 3-0 to Bournemouth.

“As soon as I saw that team, you just looked at the lack of athleticism in their team – not just in central midfield. You look at centre-back, the front three, [Joshua] Zirkzee up there, he can’t run, he can’t move. I just couldn’t see any way Manchester United could win that game.”

Amorim, meanwhile, admitted his side had been second best to Newcastle, who not just deserved their win, but evidently out-ran his side in the key areas.

“It was really hard on us. They are a better team and they start very strong,” Amorim admitted after the defeat.

“We don’t have the work behind the positions and the way we play to cope with the difficult moments. The players suffer a lot on the pitch and it was really hard on us. Like I said, Newcastle is a better team.”

“We had a chance to change the momentum, but everything they did was like a team. If I think there is something to change the result, then I would do it. I think it is more of the players and their belief. In this moment, we don’t have the base, and in a difficult moment, you need that base to cope.

Asked how Man Utd can bounce back, Amorim issued a 35-word riposte: “Training! Just using every minute of training to try and improve. To try and give them that base to cope with every moment of the game. This is how we should work all the time.”

Big January ahead with new signings targeted and Rashford sale possible

United, of course, will do all they can to back Amorim in the January transfer window as they look to transform their fortunes and pull clear of the bottom half of the Premier League table.

However, with finances tight after previous boss Erik ten Hag was allowed to spend some £180m over the summer, United may need to sell before they can buy in the January window.

TEAMtalk understands that top of their wishlist is a new left wing-back with Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez among their top targets. However, they do have other options in mind and the Red Devils continue to track Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies ahead of a possible free transfer move, while Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez is another option.

Questions also need answering on the future of Marcus Rashford. The troubled star, who has confirmed his wish to leave, returned to the matchday squad after a four-match absence on Monday, though was an unused substitute in the game.

TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs has revealed that three Saudi Pro League clubs could consider a move for Rashford in January, while a switch to Paris Saint-Germain is unlikely.

United are open to loaning Rashford out until the end of the season and more clubs could join the race for the England star in the next few weeks.

