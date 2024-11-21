Carragher names biggest issue that will skewer Amorim at Man Utd, but Liverpool legend impressed with one trait

Jamie Carragher is “really impressed” with one trait he’s seen from Ruben Amorim so far, though the pundit believes one section of the Manchester United squad is wholly unsuited to the Portuguese.

Amorim is the man Man Utd have turned to having developed into one of world football’s most sought-after managers during his Sporting CP stint. Amorim is expected to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that underpinned Sporting’s two Primeira Liga titles, meaning United will deploy a back three and wing-backs.

When speaking on The Overlap US., Gary Neville admitted he was “stunned” former boss Erik ten Hag never switched to a back three in an attempt to solve the club’s defensive woes on his watch.

However, that prompted Liverpool great Carragher to claim the personnel Amorim has inherited aren’t suited to playing in a 3-4-3 formation in the wing-back positions specifically. In Carragher’s mind, the left and right wing-back roles could hamper Amorim’s efforts until such time as they’re addressed in the market.

“If Erik ten Hag would have gone to three at the back in his third season at Manchester United, he’d have gone to three at the back to sort of cobble along,” Carragher explained.

“Once you’re in year three as a manager of a top club, that’s something you might do when you first come in to get you through.

“It wasn’t about getting them through to a certain stage in year three when he’d spent £600m. He had built a squad to play a back four.

“I don’t think he could have gone to a back three because I think that would have basically been saying, ‘This is over!’ and he had to keep going with his idea and his plan.

“I don’t think this squad is suited to three at the back, Gary. You’re saying they’re suited to it because they’ve got a lot of centre-backs but who are the wing-backs?”

If Amorim sticks purely to full-backs for the wing-back roles, he’ll choose from Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot on the right side. The left flank would come down to a decision between Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia – if and when both players are fit.

During an early training session, winger Antony was spotted being trialled at right wing-back. Carragher previously theorised on an episode of Monday Night Football that Alejandro Garnacho could also be given a run-out in a wing-back berth.

But one winger who almost certainly won’t be moved into the specialist position is Marcus Rashford. According to GiveMeSport, Rashford has already emerged as Amorim’s preferred option at striker – ahead of both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Carragher impressed with Amorim’s media presence

While Carragher harbours concerns over the suitability of United’s players, he has no doubts about the character and personality of Amorim having witnessed his early media duties.

“I’ve been really impressed with what the manager has said so far,” continued Carragher. “He certainly has charisma, a personality, he’s laughing and joking with questions.

“He got asked the question, ‘If I’m a Manchester United fan, what can I see on day one?’ and more often than not a manager would bat that question away and say, ‘Oh, hang on, I’ve only had two training sessions, we’ve got a long way to go, there’s a lot to change.’

“But he’s just said straightaway: ‘I can guarantee you that you will see a plan, you’ll see an idea in the first two or three games.’

“I’m not a Manchester United fan, obviously, but if I’m a Manchester United fan that would fill me with confidence that he was so confidence in his abilities, his system.”

Carragher added: “Let’s not forget, the Premier League has the best managers in the world and he’s coming up against some top operators, not even even necessarily at the top end of the table.

“You look at people like Marco Silva or Thomas Frank, managers of teams in the middle of the table. They’re top managers.

“I admired how confident he was and this real belief he seems to have and if he can put that into Manchester United, because there’s still quality players there, and also make them believe in this system and how they go about it, I think he can do well.”

Latest Man Utd news – New wing-backs wanted

In other news, BILD’s Christian Falk reported Man Utd are ready to outbid both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the contract stakes for Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian left-footer is out of contract at season’s end and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

An alternative to Davies if United miss out is Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth. Liverpool have sought permission from The Cherries to speak to Kerkez, though Man Utd have followed suit by making an ‘enquiry’ into the Hungarian’s signing.