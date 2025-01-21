Pundits Jamie Carragher and Richard Keys have ripped into Ruben Amorim for admitting his Manchester United team is possibly the worst in the club’s history.

Man Utd were largely outplayed by Southampton on Thursday, only for Amad Diallo to step up with a late 12-minute hat-trick to hand them a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford. However, Amorim’s side failed to build on that win and were handed their 10th Premier League defeat of the season by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The result leaves United 13th in the table, 14 points off the top four and only 10 above the relegation zone.

Amorim raised eyebrows at his post-match press conference when he said: “In [the past] 10 games in Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me.

“We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

Amorim has received praise in recent weeks for his outspoken nature, though it is fair to say these latest shocking comments have not gone down well.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “I don’t know Man Utd’s history as well as Gary Neville but I must say it was one of the most bizarre and ridiculous things I’ve ever heard a manager say.

“Why you would make a comment like that… that’s the type of comment a pundit would make, someone in my position, and you’d have to defend that. I don’t know what he gains from that, what the benefit is.

“We all know it’s a poor Man Utd team. They’d lost another game at home to Brighton, they’d done that in the last couple of years anyway. We know it’s a tough season, we know it’s a poor team. He has just loosened it up. That will be a quote that follows him for the rest of the season.

“He said to the journalists there, ‘I’ll give you your headline’. Why you would like to do that as a manager, I’ll never know.”

Controversial ex-Sky Sports pundit Keys thinks Amorim is already doomed at United. On his blog, Keys wrote: ‘What the hell was Ruben Amorim thinking?

‘Is he mad? Why would you do that? Isn’t he the man charged with making things better?

‘Trust me – I really didn’t want to talk about United today, but how can I not? “We’re the worst side in United’s history” screamed the Mail’s back page.

‘No criticism of them. Every other outlet did the same – whether it was the socials, radio, tv or the rest of the newspaper world. I still can’t fathom what Amorim was trying to achieve. We know United are bad.

‘That’s why you’re there Ruben. It’s your job to fix it – not tell us “I only have one way” and follow up by telling the world your players are s*** – the very same players you need to help you out of this mess.

‘I said a couple of weeks ago I thought he was trying to get the sack. I’m even more convinced now. If I was his boss I’d call him in this morning and give him his wish.

‘Not only does every other team now start on the front foot knowing he believes that – but he’s actually saying to fans – already ripped off by Sunny Jim’s price rises – “you mugs, we’re taking your money under false pretences”. My goodness. How bad is it going to get at Old Trafford?’

United facing yet more tough games

Amorim’s United contract runs until June 2027. The Red Devils are prepared to back him and his new 3-4-2-1 system, but they need to offload players before they can bring new signings in.

United have two more tricky games coming up, too. They face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to Fulham in the league on Sunday.

Rangers sit eighth in the Europa League table, one place behind United, while Fulham are in the mix to qualify for Europe.

Man Utd news: Ferdinand advice; signing encouragement

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has explained one way in which United can improve the squad and boost the mood around the dressing room.

“I think Antony’s going, someone said to me, Real Betis or somewhere like that. Just get them out man. Sorry, no, I’m just being honest,” he said.

“The more these type of guys are around, where there’s just a bad noise, they all want to go, they’re all happy to go – let’s just get them out. Let’s start afresh.

“You know what it’s like, if there’s people who are unsettled in there and it’s not going to plan and they’re not happy, it spreads. It’s like a cancerous, bad energy.”

Matheus Cunha is one player United could bring in this year if they manage to recoup enough funds.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira has given Cunha his blessing to join a major club such as United in the future, saying a move would make him ‘happy’.

United have been credited with interest in both Cunha and his Wolves team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri.

