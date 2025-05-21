Jamie Carragher has warned Liam Delap he could risk jeopardising his promising career by moving to Manchester United this summer, with a move elsewhere seen as better for his development and amid startling claims that Ruben Amorim is not completely convinced by the potential transfer.

The Ipswich Town striker has enjoyed an excellent season on a personal level, despite being unable to prevent the Tractor Boys from an immediate return to the Championship. But having scored an impressive 12 goals in 39 appearances under Kieran McKenna, the 22-year-old’s stay in Suffolk looks set to end after just 12 months.

Indeed, with a clause in his deal allowing Delap to leave Portman Road for a relatively modest £30m, a host of clubs have been linked with summer approaches. And while the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have all been linked, the chase is being led by Manchester United, who see the England Under-21 international as the ideal man to add more beef to their attack.

While Delap will play his final game for Ipswich on Sunday when they host West Ham, Carragher has warned the player against a move to Old Trafford, fearing the ‘monster’ stature of United could come too soon in his relatively fledgling career.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool icon also has another move in mind for the former Man City man.

“I don’t think Delap should go to Man United,” Carragher stated.

“I just think, like what happened to [Rasmus] Hojlund, sometimes, I think, when you’re going from a team who have been relegated to… I know Man Utd are 16th, but it’s Man Utd, one of the biggest clubs in the world…

“I just think that’s such a big step. I know people might say it’s from there (18th) to there (16th) in terms of league position, but Man Utd are a monster.

“I do (think he is an upgrade on Hojlund), but I just think the next step should be something like… Everton – you know you’re going to play every week, you’re going to be the main man, you’re going to be one of the best players in the team.

“He is the best player in the team at Ipswich, everything goes through him. Go to another club where you’re that for another two years. Then go to Man Utd or another team in the Champions League, or are trying to compete at that level.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Man Utd have ‘held talks’ with THIRD Prem forward to join Delap, Cunha in dazzling new-look attack

Amorim has doubts over Liam Delap; prefers Man Utd to sign another striker

With a striker signing a must for a toothless United this summer, a new report claims Amorim and Jason Wilcox are at odds over which striker the club actually should sign, and unfortunately for the manager, it looks like the technical director will get his way.

That’s according to reporter Graeme Bailey, who has been given word of an apparent rift brewing between Amorim and Wilcox over which striker they should bring in.

“There remains a split at Manchester United over their plans for their new striker,” Bailey told UnitedInFocus.

“Liam Delap has emerged as their top target for their footballing department, with technical director Jason Wilcox convinced that the Ipswich Town striker is the best option for the club.

“However, Amorim and his coaching staff believe that a readymade number nine would be the better route for them to take as a team.”

To that end, Amorim is believed to favour signing a player who is all but guaranteed to make an instant impact, such as Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen, though the latter’s extraordinary wage demands appear to have ended his chances of a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer latest: Second No.10 after Cunha wanted; Antony return?

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United are looking to sign another No 10 aside from Matheus Cunha and two reports have named the maverick player in the Portuguese coach’s sights.

Elsewhere, United are soon set to reap the benefits from their deployment of their ‘smarter transfer strategy’ – thanks in large part to Real Madrid, who look poised to soon finalise a deal for a former Red Devils man.

And finally, Antony’s fine form while on loan at Real Betis proves once and for all there is a player capable of performing at the highest level and shows why United would be wise to consider giving him a second chance at Old Trafford, Rio Ferdinand has explained.

Man Utd’s next striker? Liam Delap’s Premier League stats this season