Manchester United boss Michael Carrick could find himself unwittingly having to dump Ayden Heaven from his side’s Champions League squad should the Red Devils succeed in signing Karl Darlow from Leeds, a trusted journalist has explained.

A brilliant first half-season at the helm by Carrick steered Manchester United back into the Champions League and earned the interim boss the job permanently, with INEOS trusting the 44-year-old to oversee what they hope will be the club’s rise back towards title contention and a deep run in Europe’s premier competition.

However, the additional midweek run of games, while absolutely welcomed, does present something of a headache with United needing to build up a squad that is capable of competing on multiple fronts across the 2026/27 campaign.

One area that United want to provide more cover and competition in is in goal. And while Senne Lammens is now the club’s undisputed No.1, a lack of strong competition behind him is something director of football Jason Wilcox wants to address this season.

As reported earlier this month, the Red Devils, who plan to let Altay Bayindir depart, are looking to bring in experienced Leeds star Darlow, who finds himself out of contract at the end of this month.

Leeds have offered him a new deal to stay, owing to his own impressive form, but cannot guarantee the Wales international will be a regular starter next season as Daniel Farke chases a goalkeeper upgrade of his own.

As a result, Man Utd sense a golden opportunity to bring Darlow in as a free agent, and offer Lammens the sort of competition that was missing all last season.

It’s understood they are ready to offer Darlow a two-year deal on better terms than he is currently on at Elland Road, while the opportunity to play UCL football could swing the race, which Tottenham Hotspur are also involved in, in their favour.

However, Darlow’s potential arrival at Old Trafford could have cruel consequences for Heaven, as BBC journalist Simon Stone has explained…

READ MORE: Leeds plan to reward ‘immense’ star in form of his life with new deal as sources label him ‘the glue’

Darlow signing could upset Heaven at Man Utd

Stone told The United Stand: “I’ve seen Karl Darlow’s name being mentioned. But there’s just one issue, I read up on it today to make sure these facts align. In the UEFA 25-man squads for European competition, you can have a maximum of 17 players who have been “nurtured” outside of your association.

“Of those eight [other] places, a maximum of four is for players trained at clubs other than yours, and four for players who have come through your system, and are over 21. Ayden Heaven is another one who came through Arsenal’s academy, and although he’s under 21, he’s not been there for two years yet.

“That is the reality. I’ve seen Sam Johnstone’s name mentioned; he’d be counted as a homegrown player because he came through Man United’s academy…

“If Karl Darlow came in, he’s an English player but was developed somewhere else. Would that mean you’d bring someone in and it means Ayden Heaven, for instance, couldn’t be registered for European games because he’s not a club-trained player.”

Indeed, with Bayindir getting the green light to leave Old Trafford, United will sign a new No.2 shot-stopper this summer, with two names – Darlow and Sam Johnstone, currently of Wolves – in the frame.

According to The Athletic, Darlow and Johnstone are the two names “being discussed” in Manchester, and while none of the conversations are advanced, the club are “holding talks to establish costs of possible deals, in terms of fees and wages.”

Spending as little as possible on the goalkeeping department – and potentially actually making a profit from it this summer should Bayindir and another failure, Andre Onana, be moved on – would give United the ammo to prioritise other areas of the side.

To that end, their quest to strengthen their midfield is very well documented, with Mateus Fernandes of West Ham a leading target.

On that subject, our sources confirmed on Saturday that the Hammers have now officially green-lit the Portuguese star’s sale this summer – and hope that, by doing so, it will eliminate their need to sell on a raft of other high-profile stars.

United have also been linked with a move to sign a top Bundesliga star, and our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on Saturday that a move to the Premier League is a genuine possibility this summer, with his asking price coming to light.

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