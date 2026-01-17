Michael Carrick wants no part of a rumoured Man Utd transfer this month

Manchester United have received multiple approaches for one of their veteran stars this month, but interim boss Michael Carrick is demanding the club turn each one down, according to a report.

Carrick will guide Man Utd to the end of the season, at which point the Red Devils will appoint a permanent manager. Carrick has ambitions of being hired outright, though Sky Sports are adamant he won’t factor into the reckoning.

Nevertheless, the latest from The Sun suggests Carrick will have at least some level of say on January transfers.

Reports in Italy over the past 24 hours brought news of multiple Serie A sides making approaches for Harry Maguire.

The centre-back, 32, is out of contract in the summer, while Man Utd hold an option for an extra year.

The Serie A sides sensed an opportunity to strike a cut-price deal in January, but per The Sun, Carrick is having none of it.

They stated: ‘Manchester United have rejected several approaches for Harry Maguire this month.’

Those rejections have come at the behest of Carrick who will continue to urge the club to turn down any more approaches and enquiries that arrive.

The Sun added: ‘Interim head coach Michael Carrick has slammed the door shut on a potential exit for Maguire, insisting the defender remains at Old Trafford.’

Maguire is thus not expected to be on the move this month, and all eyes are now on whether United activate their one-year option or allow Maguire to leave via free agency in the summer.

Extending Maguire’s stay – but on a reduced salary – had become a priority under former boss Ruben Amorim. But with the Portuguese now removed from office, a final decision on Maguire’s future could drag on.

United’s next permanent manager – whoever that may be – would likely want to have input on whether Maguire stays or goes.

But until such time as the next boss has been lined up, Maguire’s future may remain in limbo.

