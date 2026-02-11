Two separate reports make grim reading for Michael Carrick, with new light shed on Manchester United’s plans when hiring their next permanent manager.

Carrick has hit the ground running since taking temporary charge of Man Utd, guiding his side to four wins and one draw in five matches. Making the start all the more impressive is the fact two of those victories came against Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Rob Dorsett, won’t be greeted warmly in the Carrick household.

He stated that Man Utd have no plans to accelerate the permanent appointment of Carrick despite the unbeaten run he’s overseen.

What’s more, the 44-year-old is ‘still not the favourite to be the next long-term boss at Old Trafford.’

A second report from The Manchester Evening News claims the man who is the favourite to take the reins in the summer is current England boss, Thomas Tuchel.

It’s common knowledge Man Utd approached Tuchel as well as Roberto De Zerbi prior to appointing Ruben Amorim in late-2024.

INEOS’ admiration of Tuchel still remains, and The MEN declared he is ’emerging as the preferred choice of Manchester United to become the club’s next permanent manager.’

Tuchel, 52, is vastly experienced in the upper echelons of management having spent time at three of the biggest clubs in world football – PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel helped Chelsea win their second Champions League title in 2021 when upsetting heavy favourites Manchester City in the final.

Tuchel’s contract with the English FA expires after the World Cup, meaning he will be available to hire without United having to buy him out of any contract.

One obvious downside of going for Tuchel, however, would be he’ll not be available until potentially quite late in the summer.

That would mean Tuchel would miss large parts of Man Utd’s pre-season preparations, and especially so if England go deep in the World Cup.

Regarding Carrick, Football Insider recently claimed three Premier League sides would be receptive to hiring Carrick if he’s not given the job outright at Old Trafford.

The trio of clubs named were Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham. The latter two would only move for Carrick if Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva were poached away, of course.

Palace, meanwhile, are certain to hire a new manager given Oliver Glasner’s contract is up in the summer and he won’t pen fresh terms.

