Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has hailed midfielder Fred for his work rate and adaptability to his new role in the team.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford under former boss Jose Mourinho’s stewardship. However, he has proven a valuable asset to the Portuguese, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Carrick.

Indeed, the caretaker manager has kept Fred’s key role in the team intact. The 28-year-old has featured in both of the manager’s two games in charge against Villarreal and Chelsea.

Overall, Fred 135 games for United and is also a first-choice star for Brazil.

Asked about his form since Carrick took charge, the caretaker boss revealed that the player – who typically plays in a defensive pairing in midfield – has been playing further forward.

He told a press conference: “Yeah I think that gets overlooked. Like you say, first choice for Brazil in a good Brazil team shows how far Fred has come since he came to the club and how much he’s improved.

“I really like him, I think for me one of his biggest things maybe people don’t see is the attitude, his desire to be a team player. He’s desperate to put himself out there and play games.

“He twisted his ankle against Villarreal in the first half which would have seen a lot of players come off. For those who have done that, to come out in the second half when it’s stiff and swollen and sore, it’s not always easy to carry on.

Fred mentality hailed

Manchester United and Liverpool receive major boost in Denis Zakaria pursuit Both Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, with more new son Florian Neuhaus and Sergio Gomez.

“But he got through that and he bounced into the game and there was no way he was going to miss the next game.”

Carrick added: “That mentality is infectious, I’m all for that. So I think he’s improved an awful lot, Fred, and he brings a great energy to the team.

“He’s played a little bit higher up the pitch at times the last couple of games, maybe than before, just because we tweaked a couple of things for both games and he’s done ever so well.”

Carrick will again take charge of United for Thursday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Carrick talks Rangnick, Man Utd

Incoming interim manager Ralf Rangnick is likely to be in the stands at Old Trafford instead.

Indeed, he is waiting on a work permit before potentially stepping into the dugout for Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace.

Carrick insisted that he has not yet spoken to the new manager. However, he is willing to learn from the German tactician.

“You always have your own ideas, whether it be a player or a coach. As an individual, there’s certain things you prefer or that come natural to you,” he said.

“I’m always prepared to learn, I’ve learnt an awful lot this week and learnt on the job.

“But I’ve been pretty close in seeing what goes on close hand over recent years so it’s been a step, but not as much as people think.”

United and Arsenal drew 0-0 the last time they met in January, while Arsenal won 1-0 in the last clash at Old Trafford.