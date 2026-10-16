Man Utd: Carrick reaches decision on Lisandro Martinez facing Leeds after dropping truth bombs

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick insists the issue surrounding Lisandro Martinez’s comments criticising the club’s hierarchy is “done”, with the whole squad “moving on” and the Argentine in line to face Leeds United on Sunday.

Carrick swerved answering questions about Martinez’s post-match outburst against United technical director Jason Wilcox in Madrid on Tuesday by saying he hadn’t seen the actual comments.

Old Trafford chiefs then applied a stern ‘matter is dealt with now’ to requests on Thursday evening for clarification on Martinez’s subsequent apology.

And when asked about the situation in his press conference ahead of the trip to Elland Road this weekend, Carrick responded: “It’s done really.

“We’ve moved on from that. It was one of those things. He has come out and acknowledged the situation and as a group we have moved on.

“It is really not a drama for us as a group. The boys have trained really well, there was a really good feeling around training this morning. Really good feeling. They trained really.”

Carrick also confirmed what our sources had told us earlier on Friday that Martinez will be in the squad for the game against Daniel Farke’s men.

He added: “From the outside [you are] after some big information about big discussions but it was pretty simple. We all understood the situation and what it meant. He made his statement and acknowledges that it was a mistake from him and that was it really.

“We have a really good feeling from within the group. We have a really good feeling within the club from the inside.

“Results-wise it hasn’t gone to plan of late but the spirit, the togetherness, again I said it but today was one of the better training sessions that we have had and you can see there’s a real sense and a feeling within the group that we want to do something about this situation and want to do something about it quickly.

“We understand the situation that came up after the game but we feel that has been dealt with and we have moved on.

“Genuinely moved on and there’s a freshness about the group today which I really liked.”

As for other team news, ahead of the contest, Carrick added: “We will see on Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo. Ben [Benjamion Sesko] is still undergoing a couple of checks before we update on timelines.

“We are trying to be clear what that looks like. He is still a little bit further away but when we know a bit more we will let you know.”

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Carrick ‘telling the truth’ over Man Utd, Martinez fallout

As for all the noise about the situation from outside the club, Carrick insists he is purely focused on what he can control and the reaction from his players.

He added: “There’s a lot of people who say a lot of things – ex-pros or not ex-pros – it doesn’t necessarily mean they understand what is going on here.

“The players totally believe me. Just because people talk on the outside doesn’t mean that is the truth. I am telling you the truth.

“The squad today was in a fantastic place, better than I have seen it for a while. That is it, plain and simple. We are living it every day and know what it feels like.

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“We are emotional and care a lot. Sometimes someone says something that maybe you shouldn’t say at that certain time but it doesn’t distract us from what we are creating here and the environment and spirit within the group.

“It [the squad] is not affected, I am telling you. We are in a good place and I am really happy with the boys. I think there was a good reaction today.”