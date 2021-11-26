Caretaker boss Michael Carrick would not be drawn on reports that Manchester United are poised to name Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the rest of the season.

United are understood to have been in discussions with the German, whose appointment could be confirmed over the weekend. The 63-year-old is expected to be in charge until the end of the current campaign, when the Red Devils will then appoint a permanent successor.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with in-form Chelsea, Carrick said: “From my point of view there’s a lot of speculation and reports, but as I’m sitting here now I’m preparing the team for the game (against Chelsea on Sunday).

“My head’s in the game. I haven’t got any more news to share with you on that front. I’m just looking forward to getting down to London to play against Chelsea.”

Rangnick, the former Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig boss, is credited with influencing the pressing style of managers including Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp.

Players capable of adapting

But Carrick said that, whoever comes in, he believes the United squad could quickly adapt to a change in style.

“I think you can get ideas across quite quickly,” he said. “History shows that. Sometimes it’s not just about ideas, it’s just a different voice, a freshness, and history proves that for whatever reason. Sometimes it works really well, sometimes not so well.

“That’s the nature of life and we’ll see what happens in the days to come.

“There are lots of different styles in football. We’ve got a good group of players. Whoever comes in I’m sure they can adapt. There’s real talent and good people, good human beings in the squad so we’ll look forward to what’s ahead.”

Confidence high in Man Utd squad

Ahead of another fixture against one of the Premier League title contenders, Carrick said confidence in the squad was up following Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win away to Villarreal.

“It was a big boost and a much-needed win for lots of reasons,” he said. “First and foremost for the players to have that feeling again. There’s a bit of confidence, a bit of belief that I’m sure they lost.

“It’s another massive game for us. These are the ones you’ve got to enjoy, you’ve got to embrace, testing yourself against a team that’s playing very well.”

