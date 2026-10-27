Carrick ‘disgusted’ by ‘horrific’ behaviour of Man Utd stars – Neville

Gary Neville has claimed Michael Carrick will be ‘disgusted’ with how his Manchester United players have performed this season, as they have ‘conned him’ out of his job.

Carrick is in line to be sacked by Man Utd after yet another disastrous defeat, this time against Bournemouth at Old Trafford. United fans made their feelings known at full-time, singing Carrick’s name and applauding him down the tunnel after chanting against director of football Jason Wilcox.

United supporters also booed the players off the pitch, showing that they feel the squad has severely let Carrick down.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Neville ripped into United’s players by saying: “They’ve teased him, haven’t they? They’ve conned him for a few months. They have, they’ve conned him.

“Honestly, he would never say this publicly because he’s got class. I can say it for him, though. He’ll look at those players with disgust. Some of them, he’ll be disgusted with some of those players.

“A few of them aren’t that professional. I live in Manchester. Some of them aren’t that professional. So I’ve got no time for them.

“There’s a few of them that don’t go to bed at the right time, don’t eat the right things, don’t think about Manchester United every single minute of every day, and aren’t living and breathing this football club as they should be – and as professionals should.

“Why? Because it’s gone to their heads. They are nothing, some of those players.”

Neville added: “He’s not been able to get a tune out of them and they’ve turned on him.

“I know that because if Bruno has turned on him publicly, with that little statement, imagine what they’re like behind the scenes.

“If that’s your captain saying that, imagine what they’re saying in the dressing room behind closed doors when no one’s listening. That’s horrific.”

Man Utd owners ‘shocking’; players have ‘downed tools’

Neville had already given his immediate reaction to the United defeat by saying: “Manchester United fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what’s going to happen here, they’ve seen this before.

“He’s one of their own; he’s popular. But the owners, the sporting department and the players are not popular. They have badly let this football club down.

“Those two [CEO Omar Berrada and Wilcox] tomorrow are probably going to make a decision that will disgust Manchester United fans, but it’s probably necessary.”

The pundit added that INEOS ‘deserve what they’re gonna get’ as they have made a series of ‘shocking decisions’ that have cost United dearly.

Neville believes United are in an ‘absolute mess’ as their owners have been ‘pathetic’ while the players have ‘downed tools’.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has been tipped to make a £70m star his first signing if he takes charge of United.