Two sources reveal Carrick sack guaranteed as Man Utd prep manager offer

Michael Carrick ‘will be leaving’ Manchester United by the November international break, according to TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey, while a report has claimed Julian Nagelsmann is set to be offered the job.

Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat away to Chelsea on Saturday saw their winless run stretch to nine matches in all competitions, and they have lost six times during that run. INEOS chiefs decided to stick with Carrick following the 3-0 home loss against Bournemouth last weekend, but the club’s fortunes show little sign of improving.

United were the better team against Chelsea in the first half but did not capitalise, and they were punished after the break. Morgan Rogers scored a great solo goal before Lisandro Martinez picked up a second yellow card by stupidly jumping into Wesley Fofana in the box and giving away a penalty.

Cole Palmer scored the resultant spot-kick as Chelsea eased to victory, and they could have had more goals in the latter stages, too.

United’s away supporters continued to sing in favour of Carrick, and chant against director of football Jason Wilcox, INEOS and the Glazers.

During the latest episode of our podcast, The TEAMtalk, on Friday, Bailey told me that Carrick is doomed in his role as head coach.

Bailey also gave me a comprehensive update on which coaches are in line to replace the 45-year-old in the dugout.

“Eddie Howe is someone who Jason Wilcox really likes, and they’ve done the work there,” the journalist said.

“He will be available at £3million compensation due to Newcastle. His coaches that would come with him would cost £3m as well, so [a] £6m total package.

“Julian Nagelsmann is someone who Christopher Vivell has pushed big time. He’s in the chase as well.

“Antonio Conte does have his fans within the system. His CV is outstanding, and he could come in and give that real bounce effect.

“He could come in and really take no prisoners. And if they want to go down that avenue, he is available as well.

Eddie Howe on pole for Man Utd job despite Nagelsmann claims

“Eddie Howe is still the leading candidate here. It looks like the international window will be key here…

“Jason Wilcox isn’t going to resign, the players aren’t going to be sold, so the one big change they can make is Michael Carrick. And that will happen.

“As we’ve said, it’s a stay of execution, James. He will be leaving Old Trafford by the international break in my opinion, and from what I’m hearing.”

According to our friends at Football365, who cite a report emerging from Spain, Carrick is expected to be ‘sacked immediately’ following the loss to Chelsea.

United chiefs are ready to ‘offer’ the role to ex-Germany boss Nagelsmann, and hope to convince him to join with an ‘incredibly high salary’.

The report even claims former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has re-emerged on INEOS’ radar.

It is suggested that Frank has overtaken the likes of Howe and Conte in the race to succeed Carrick. However, it is important to note that most sources have named Howe as the frontrunner for the job, with Nagelsmann a close second.

Meanwhile, it is game over for Martinez at United following his latest costly error.