Carrick sack at Man Utd could be ABORTED as Ornstein names THREE game changing factors

David Ornstein has intimated that Michael Carrick could yet earn an extended stay of execution at Manchester United, with the INEOS board still uncertain on sacking the coach and having learned that their outstanding first choice to succeed him in the role is now emphatically unavailable.

The Red Devils ended a dismal nine-match sequence without a win on Tuesday night when they roused themselves from 2-0 down against Roma to secure a 3-2 victory that not only breathes new life into their season but also hands Carrick an unexpected chance to spare himself from the sack.

But while the pressure remains intense on the under-fire United head coach, who will need another good result at home to Aston Villa on Sunday to further pull clear of danger, there are some signs within Carrington that the club’s decision-makers could now reverse their decision to axe the manager.

The change of heart could be three-fold.

Firstly, the likes of director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada, the men charged with having the final decision, will have noted how Carrick was “serenaded” by the Old Trafford faithful, before turning their boos towards the players, following the recent win over Bournemouth.

Secondly, there is a realisation from the players themselves that changing the manager, while perhaps giving them a new manager bounce, is unlikely to solve much in the long term.

And thirdly, and most crucially of all, the fact that the club’s top choice, Unai Emery, is now emphatically off the table, with Aston Villa releasing a statement to confirm they had agreed terms on a lucrative new deal with the Spaniard, has forced a potential change of heart…

READ MORE: Unai Emery reaches decision on joining Man Utd as Aston Villa release statement

Carrick sack: Could a Man Utd U-turn be coming…?

Explaining his reasoning on The Athletic podcast, journalist David Ornstein told host Emma Paton: “I do think, whether you like it or not, that they wanted to keep Carrick on. That was their decision to make him permanent head coach. And when they gave him this sort of vote of confidence after the Bournemouth match, despite two such chastening results.

“I hear that they sort of took the temperature of the dressing room and the environment at Carrington, and they felt that the players being booed off after Carrick was cheered off and serenaded post Bournemouth was a moment of realisation for this group that we’ve not managed to see off another coach, that we need to put this right, that it’s not going to be him that sort of pays the price immediately, and that’s why I think they decided on those three matches.

“I don’t think it was by default that he got it [the job], but naturally, let’s not kid ourselves.

“The market plays a big factor. If there had been a dream target available for Manchester United, I think they would have made a change. It’s not disrespectful to Carrick to say that, and he would probably know it too.

“So the market is significant, but I think, in the circumstances, they really did want Carrick to try and have a little bit more time to turn it around.

“Because, of course, they could have got rid of him if he was the main problem, and they could have put an interim in charge and tried to get some sort of bounce while they do this work to bring in a permanent successor.”

Of course, Carrick will need another hugely positive result on Sunday and a win at home to Villa could at least keep him in situ for the ongoing period.

United’s players also came out and admitted they were fighting for their manager in the wake of that win over Roma, in a sure-fire sign they were on his side.

Furthermore, Bruno Fernandes also sent Carrick a rousing sack message following their recent spat, with his words of honestly very much likely to be appreciated by the fans.

It was also claimed earlier this week that United fans are keeping Carrick in the job for five major reasons.