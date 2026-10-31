Whitwell reveals result of Carrick, Man Utd ‘crisis talks’ amid Nagelsmann twist

Laurie Whitwell has provided an update on the future of Manchester United boss Michael Carrick after yet another defeat, while the Red Devils will reportedly face competition for managerial target Julian Nagelsmann.

Man Utd surprisingly decided to keep Carrick as head coach following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, but the players are still showing no signs of trying to save him. Chelsea handed United their third straight loss in all competitions as Morgan Rogers netted a great solo goal before Cole Palmer dispatched of a spot-kick.

It appears to be a case of when, not if, United sack Carrick…

Man Utd make Carrick decision

INEOS chiefs have decided to wait until the next international break starts on November 9 before potentially axing Carrick, according to The Athletic’s Whitwell.

‘#MUFC decided on plan to get to international break then make assessment on Michael Carrick following crisis talks this week,’ Whitwell wrote on X.

‘Potential (now realised) loss to Chelsea baked in, presumably. Roma + Aston Villa ahead.

‘Points per game 2013-24: 1.81.

‘Points per game 2024-now: 1.38.’

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has confirmed that Eddie Howe and Nagelsmann are the two main contenders for the United job, with Carrick currently in a ‘stay of execution’.

Julian Nagelsmann battle begins

Our sources state that Nagelsmann is closely behind Howe in the race to take over from Carrick, with United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell strongly endorsing his fellow German.

While Man Utd would have to pay Newcastle United £6m for Howe and his coaching staff, there would be no compensation fee needed for Nagelsmann as the German FA (DFB) bought him out of his contract.

But Nagelsmann has been given the opportunity to manage Juventus instead.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed on X: ‘EXCL | Juventus have just contacted Julian Nagelsmann, adding the German coach to their preferred alternatives should they decide to replace [Luciano] Spalletti.

‘The former Germany boss is weighing several options for his future and appreciated the Bianconeri’s approach.’

Game over for Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez was guilty of another costly mistake against Chelsea, as he gave away a penalty and picked up a second yellow card after recklessly jumping into Wesley Fofana in the box with his arm raised.

That error has only increased speculation the centre-back will soon move on. He has already publicly criticised Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, while his contract expires in June.

Reacting to Martinez’s dismissal, Joe Cole said on co-commentary: “I think, [with] the new Manchester United… I think Martinez, it’s run its course.

“Listen, far too often in a Manchester United shirt – I’m not talking about him in an Argentina shirt because he’s been fabulous and clearly they’ve achieved some wonderful things – but in a Manchester United shirt, and it happens like that, he’s at the scene of the crime too often.

“He’s at fault for goals at moments like that. So I think that’s probably his time done.”

We revealed on Friday that Barcelona have made contact to tee up a potential January deal for Martinez.