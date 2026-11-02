Carrick sack? Man Utd fans keeping manager in his job for FIVE major reasons

Manchester United’s worst start to a season in 40 years may not cost Michael Carrick his job if supporters have anything to do with it, after a Sky Sports reporter lifted the lid on the five major reasons why they are keeping him in the hotseat, and with anger starting to build among those in power above him.

It’s been a wretched start to the season under the 45-year-old, who was handed a two-year deal to become permanent manager having impressed greatly during his spell in interim charge.

Yet, less than six months later, Carrick is very much fighting for his future at Old Trafford, with the club winless in nine league games and slipping to 17th in the table, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

And despite the likes of Roy Keane telling the manager to ‘grow a pair’ in a damning assessment of where the club is at, there is a growing sense among the fanbase that Carrick may not be to blame for the club’s struggles.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, there are five big reasons United supporters are keeping the manager in his job, and he explained why two of the main alternatives aren’t exactly battering down the door in the rush to replace the under-fire Red Devils boss.

Talking to Sky Sports, he explained the admiration and respect the fanbase hold for Carrick, revealing the first reason that the manager is ‘one of their own’.

“Carrick is on their side. He gives very little away when he speaks in public. He wears his club suit with pride and always says what is in the best interests of the club. He never makes it about himself. The clue is in the name: United,” Solhekol revealed.

The reporter also explained that there is a sense among the fans that the problems at United run far deeper than the dugout.

He added: “Changing the manager is not going to fix the long-term problems at the club. United fans know that, and that is why they are not going to hound Carrick out and watch him being replaced by another manager who has to operate in the same structure.

“United have had seven permanent managers since Ferguson retired in 2013 and, despite varying levels of relative success in cup competitions, none of them has been able to mount a genuine title challenge.

“A long list of former United players have now joined fans in arguing that things are not going to get better at United until the club has new owners.”

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Solhekol admits there is a growing distrust between supporters and those running the club, pointing to a string of big calls made since INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge, with none of their managerial decisions proving right so far, nor the big-name appointments in the background helping to lead the club out of the doldrums.

Obviously, while results are nowhere near what the club want them to be, Solhekol also points out that United’s match-going fanbase very rarely turns on their manager.

“United fans are proud of the fact that they have historically not turned on their managers. Fans have become disaffected and disillusioned with the managers who have followed in Ferguson’s footsteps, but there have been no mutinies.”

However, in an erring word of caution, he added: “It seems almost inevitable that Carrick will lose his job and his body language sometimes resembles a man who is resigned to his fate.

“If Carrick does go this month, he can walk out of Old Trafford with his head held high – and come back whenever he wants.”

Despite that, Solhekol insists there is no massive desire among the fans for either Eddie Howe or Julian Nagelsmann – the two favourites to succeed Carrick – to take the job.

“Both of them are strong candidates, but United fans do not seem to be that excited by the prospect of either of them taking over.

“A clean slate and a fresh start may mean they would be able to get more out of this group of players than Carrick, but there are no guarantees in football.

“If Unai Emery were available, he would be the favourite to take over, but he is doing a great job at Aston Villa and is under contract until 2029.”

In light of all that, there is growing speculation that Howe may not even take the job after all, amid new doubts over his position on the role.

Any new boss would also need a £300m warchest to replace three of Carrick’s signings.

Elsewhere, an insider has named the two United players who could help hasten the decision to axe Carrick.