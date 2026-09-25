Man Utd WILL hire new manager as Carragher drops Michael Carrick sack verdict

Jamie Carragher thinks Michael Carrick is not the right manager to take Manchester United back to major honours, though the pundit does believe it would be a mistake if the coach was sacked in the coming weeks.

Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe, plus Fabian Hurzeler of Brighton, have all been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat in case Carrick is axed. Carrick did brilliantly to steady the ship and guide United into the Champions League qualification spots last term, though the Red Devils have been on the slide this campaign.

Consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Brighton, followed by a hugely worrying performance in the 1-1 draw with Fulham, have sparked fears about United’s progress.

Gary Neville slammed United’s players during and after the Fulham game, calling their lack of effort ‘a genuine disgrace’.

There are growing concerns Carrick might be sacked in the near future if he cannot turn results and performances around, with United having won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

On The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher revealed he expects INEOS to eventually appoint a new, more suitable manager to guide United back to where they belong.

However, the former Liverpool defender does think it would be a mistake if Carrick was fired in the near future.

“I think it would be ludicrous to get rid of Michael Carrick,” Carragher said.

“I don’t see Michael Carrick as the Manchester United manager in the long term. I almost feel like he’s in there doing a job for the club to get them through a rocky period and then passing the baton on.

“If that sounds disrespectful to him, I don’t mean it like that. He came in, and Manchester United needed calm.

“I don’t think the idea of changing Michael Carrick now or at the next international break makes sense. It just needs to be relaxed, just let him get on with it.”

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‘Weak’ squad contributes to Carrick ‘pressure’ – Rooney

We revealed on Monday that United chiefs are currently relaxed about Carrick’s situation as they trust the 45-year-old and have not yet had any contact with other coaches.

So far, it has mainly been the Italian press putting Conte’s name forward for the job.

Earlier this week, United legend Wayne Rooney analysed the problems at his former club by saying: “There’s always going to be pressure, Michael knows that.

“If you’re not winning football games at Man United, then that pressure is there if you don’t win one game.

“So, it hasn’t been the ideal start to the season… there are certain things which I felt the club had to do before the window shut, in bringing players in… the squad is a bit weak.”

Meanwhile, a major positional change at United appears on following the latest comments from a player.

Plus, United have been credited with interest in a Gambian midfielder.