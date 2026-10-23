Weak Carrick doomed at Man Utd as Ratcliffe’s top manager target revealed

Michael Carrick has been criticised for apologising in his latest Manchester United press conference, while a journalist has revealed Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s preference for the club’s next head coach.

Bruno Fernandes piled yet more pressure on Carrick after the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, stating that his pressing tactics allow opposition teams to dominate games. Ahead of Man Utd’s tricky home clash against Bournemouth on Sunday, Carrick was asked if he would consider stripping Fernandes of the captaincy following the player’s comments.

Carrick said: “The most important thing for me is the team, the squad and the dynamics.

“It is about the football club, and doing what is best for it… I will always do what’s best for the football club.”

Carrick had begun his press conference with an impassioned five-minute speech. He said part of his role is ‘holding the umbrella for me to get wet and everyone else to stay dry’.

But there is a growing group of fans and observers who think the 45-year-old is doomed, having seemingly lost the respect of the players.

UtdXclusive wrote on X: ‘You’re the Manchester United manager who’s under pressure, where is the fight? Where is the motivation for the fans to see?

‘Carrick sat there apologising. The writing is on the wall.’

We revealed on Thursday that INEOS are still backing Carrick to turn the situation around.

Our sources state that United’s upcoming games against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa will be key to deciding his future.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has reported that United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is at odds with the club’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, over Carrick’s potential replacement.

Vivell wants to reunite with Julian Nagelsmann, whom he worked with at RB Leipzig. Wilcox, though, has made Eddie Howe his No 1 managerial target, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to back Wilcox.

Crook said: “I reported yesterday that Eddie Howe was the favourite to take over. Jason Wilcox was leaning towards him… Because he seems to have the ear of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to put a lot of weight in what Jason Wilcox wants and there does seem to be, reading a couple of news reports from United correspondents, a bit of an issue in the boardroom as well.

Man Utd manager hunt causing problems

“Christopher Vivell, I think, feels he’s being sidelined a bit by Jason Wilcox.

“He is the head of recruitment. He would want to hire Julian Nagelsmann. They’ve got a pretty standing relationship.

“Nagelsmann was one of the top targets before they gave Carrick the full-time job, but he wasn’t willing to leave Germany at that moment in time before the World Cup.

“So, yeah, I mean, again, that highlights the problem, isn’t it? Too many different cooks spoiling the broth.”

It was claimed on Thursday that there is a ‘civil war’ brewing between Wilcox and Vivell over United’s next boss.

Ratcliffe is supposedly using AI to decide who United’s new head coach should be.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, has provided an update on his future amid claims he is in talks with INEOS chiefs.