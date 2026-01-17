Carrick takes first step towards sealing Man Utd midfielder deal as countdown begins

A deal for a colossal earner has taken one step closer thanks to Michael Carrick, though it’s one that would split opinion at Manchester United if finalised.

Carrick is the man the Red Devils chose to see out the season after beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a head-to-head race to become the interim manager.

Solskjaer was hoisted by his own petard when scoring a brutal own goal in negotiations with Man Utd. And if United’s first display under Carrick was anything to go by, the club are fortunate Solskjaer blundered as he did.

United thumped Man City in the Manchester derby, with the title aspirations of Pep Guardiola’s side now hanging by a thread.

Carrick quickly dispensed with Ruben Amorim’s failed 3-4-2-1 formation in favour of his trusty 4-2-3-1 system. Bruno Fernandes was deployed further forwards, allowing Kobbie Mainoo to play alongside the ultra-experience Casemiro in the engine room.

Casemiro being named in the starting line-up has greater meaning than you might think after The Athletic recently revealed details of a clause in his contract.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer, though United can trigger a one-year extension. There is another way for that one-year option to trigger, and that’s by Casemiro making 35 starts across all competitions this season.

Man Utd will only play 40 games this term given their lack of a European campaign and early exits from the domestic cups.

Coming into the City clash, Casemiro had started 18 matches this year and Man Utd had just 17 games remaining.

In other words, if Carrick starts Casemiro in every single match Man Utd have remaining this season, the one-year option will automatically be triggered.

The first step towards that deal being finalised was taken on Sunday when Casemiro started in the derby.

And while some at Old Trafford would love to see the ultra-professional veteran stick around, triggering the option would keep him on his club-leading and eye-watering £350,000-a-week wages.

Casemiro is unquestionably deserving of starts right now, but if Man Utd don’t want the option to be triggered, pressure could be put on Carrick to bench Casemiro for one game at some stage later this season.

