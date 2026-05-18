Rene Meulensteen has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Michael Carrick will have made some major demands of INEOS on the transfer front before accepting the Manchester United job – while also sharing why he always knew the 44-year-old was cut out for a career in management from a young age.

Carrick has transformed the club’s fortunes since taking over on an interim basis, guiding Manchester United to 11 wins in his 16 games at the helm so far. That record – a 68.75% win percentage record – has comfortably guided the Red Devils back into the Champions League after a three-year absence.

As a result, Carrick has very quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate to take on the job permanently, with all parties now in agreement over an initial two-year deal and with co-owner and chief decision-maker Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanctioning his appointment.

However, in an exclusive chat with TEAMtalk, the club’s former assistant manager Meulensteen believes the pressure will now be on Carrick to follow up his initial success and start delivering trophy success at Old Trafford.

“He will be expected to win, or at the very least challenge for the Premier League title because that’s what any manager needs to do when they go to Manchester United,” Meulensteen said.

“You are there to win trophies, and you are there to challenge for the Premier League.

“Ignore the fact that United has been mismanaged over a number of years. Yes, there have been a few little trophies down recent years, but not of the calibre that you expect United to win. And that is exactly what the expectation will now be.

“Michael will know this, but I can tell you that is exactly the expectation that Michael would have anyway.”

At the same time, Meulensteen believes Carrick will also have challenged the board to deliver three major new signings this summer to help fulfil that quest.

“Michael’s response possibly would be okay, I’m happy to do that, but I need X, Y and Z to make this happen – three big signings who can really deliver. If you do that, I’m sure that I can challenge for the title next year, because that’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m carrying on…

“Michael will also know he needs the players to be doing well in the Champions League and compete on other trophy fronts as well.

“He will want to go full out and stay as long as he can in all competitions and then possibly win them. That’s probably his attitude, and it’s the right one as well.”

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Meulensteen always knew Carrick was destined for management

Meulensteen worked at United as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant from 2008 until 2013, when the legendary Scot departed, and saw over Carrick’s time at Old Trafford.

Having witnessed the midfielder through his twenties, we asked Meulensteen if he saw Carrick as management material from a young age.

“Well, when you work with players, and obviously I work with Michael, sometimes you think to yourself, what do you think he’s going to do after football? You know, will he stay in the game, or does he do something different, or does he go into coaching, or go into the media or punditry?

“Michael was, I’ve always felt, that he could end up staying in football in whatever capacity, because he was always a keen observer of what we did in training.

“You know, I’m sure of this, though you would possibly have to ask him himself, that he would always have seen himself as having the skills to become a manager. He’s that type of player – and very social with it as well.

“He was also the type of player that would make notes at training, and you could foresee them destined for big things after retirement.”

United’s major focus will be on midfield recruits, and a report claimed the club have drawn up a long list of 13 potential options, with Plan A, B, C and D finalised.

On that front, Meulensteen has urged Carrick to sign an ‘intelligent’ £100m-rated star to enhance his midfield, though the manager has two other top priorities as well, this summer.

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