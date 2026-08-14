Carrick told to brutally axe Man Utd star who ‘can’t run, can’t defend or attack’ as replacement named

Manchester United are looking at a pair of star attackers this summer

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has told his old club to replace a top first-team star “can’t run, defend or attack”, while also naming the player who should replace him.

United continued their build-up to the new campaign with a penalty shootout win over Leeds in Dublin on Wednesday evening and face AC Milan in their final pre-season outing on Saturday.

One player who came off the bench in that game in Ireland was long-serving left-back Luke Shaw who, despite being plagued by injuries during his time at Man Utd, actually had one of his most consistent campaigns in years last time around.

Indeed, Shaw featured in every Premier League game during the 2025/26 season, and is still widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the country when fully fit.

However, the 31-year-old, still has his critics, one of which is Parker, who thinks United should prioritise signing another left-back during the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

When discussing United’s full-backs options, Parker told Betarades.gr: “I expect from Patrick Dorgu what I saw from him before he got injured, but I need to see it on a regular basis.

“I don’t know where he is going to play. Will he play at left-back or as a winger? I think it will be as a winger.

“If the plan is to play him as a winger, then the club seriously needs a new left-back because Luke Shaw isn’t good enough.

“They really need a mobile full-back with agility who can defend properly as well and a player who can do a job up and down the pitch.

“Luke Shaw can’t run and he can’t defend or attack, so what do you need him for? Dalot is always going to be an issue when he plays as well, especially if they play him on the left-back.”

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Parker names readymade Shaw replacement

Should Man Utd not enter the market for a replacement this summer, Parker has explained why he thinks Carrick should pick talented youngster Harry Amass over Shaw instead.

He added: “I saw Harry Amass play a couple of games for Sheffield Wednesday and up until the injury all the Wednesday fans were completely raving about him.

“Absolutely raving about him, so maybe it is time to give him the opportunity?

“The club should be better at introducing young players like him and give them a run.

“In my opinion, he needs a run, not just a couple of games.

“Something needs to happen and in my opinion they have to bring in a left-back or decide to play Amass there, but I just doubt they will do it, which is the reason I said they have to bring in a left-back.”

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