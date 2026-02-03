Carrick has ZERO pull after major star he’s personally contacted rejects Man Utd

Michael Carrick’s personal plea to a player he’d love to manage at Manchester United next season has fallen on deaf ears, according to a report.

Carrick is United’s interim manager, though does hold ambitions of earning the job outright in the summer. He faces an uphill struggle to convince the Man Utd hierarchy, but has at least made the perfect start, winning three from three so far.

In the event Carrick does get the nod, a report from Marca has claimed he’s personally contacted Marcus Rashford in an attempt to convince the forward to stick around and play under Carrick at Old Trafford next season.

They stated: ‘Michael Carrick, the current manager of the English team and a true legend at United, wants to bring the player back to the club next season. And he has made this clear to the player.’

Those claims marry up with what The Telegraph reported a few days ago when stating Carrick ‘would like his former team-mate back.’

Rashford is currently thriving during a loan spell at Barcelona, notching 22 goal contributions (10 goals, 12 assists) across all competitions so far. Making those numbers all the more impressive is the fact Rashford isn’t a guaranteed starter.

Barcelona’s agreement contains an option to buy worth €30m. Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently confirmed Barca plan to sign Rashford outright in the summer, though suggested they’re reluctant to pay full price.

Instead, Barca hope to negotiate a cheaper deal with Man Utd, and if the Red Devils don’t play ball and stand firm, Rashford may wind up back in Manchester.

However, Marca state the 28-year-old is dead set against returning to Man Utd, noting any attempts to convince him to give the club another chance will not succeed.

They added: ‘The only option they (Man Utd) would have would be to resort to diplomacy. That is, to convince the player to reject Barcelona and thus return to Old Trafford.

‘However, that’s not going to happen. Rashford wants to continue playing for the Catalan club. This is his current stance, and a few days ago he made statements to this effect, emphasizing his intention to remain at the Camp Nou.’

Marca did differ from Fabrizio Romano when stating Barcelona are willing to pay the €30m option to buy in full.

But in any case, what is clear is Rashford has no intention of returning to Man Utd and playing under Carrick next season. In his mind, it’s Barcelona and Barcelona only where his future lays.

