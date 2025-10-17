‘Reliable’ Man Utd midfielder ‘likely to leave’ but insider reveals Ruben Amorim ‘rates’ him

Manchester United are unlikely to keep Casemiro beyond the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk, even though Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim is a big fan of the Brazilian star.

Casemiro joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 on a contract that runs until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year. The Brazil international midfielder arrived at Old Trafford at the top of his game, having won LaLiga three times and the Champions League on five occasions with Madrid.

While Casemiro starred for Man Utd in the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder has not always been at his best since, even though he is a reliable option to have given his vast experience.

Casemiro has made five starts and one substitute appearance for Man Utd this season, scoring one goal in the process.

One of the most professional players around, even at the age of 33, Casemiro has also taken new Man Utd signings Diego Leon and Matheus Cunha under his wing, according to The Daily Mail.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has always rated Casemiro, but the Red Devils could still decide to severe ties with the Brazilian ace in 2026.

Casemiro is Man Utd’s highest-paid player, earning £350,000 a week, and Jones has revealed that he will have to take a pay cut if he is to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are said to be interested in Casemiro, with Flamengo and Palmeiras also keeping an eye on the Brazilian star’s situation.

Jones told TEAMtalk about Casemiro: “It’s up in the air at the moment with Casemiro, but there is no way they can extend him on the same terms he has been earning, so a pay cut is his only option if he is to stay.

“How low would he realistically go? The new signings earn about half what he’s on. So, this is not straightforward.

“There is no doubt he has played more than most people expected. but for Amorim, he is a reliable option and he’s always rated him.

“It may depend on who tries to sign him and the sort of rewards that would come with a transfer that will fully decide it.

“But I would say he is more likely to leave at this stage.

“Man Utd want to sign two midfielders over the course of the next two windows, so keeping him on does not make much sense as part of a rebuild.”

